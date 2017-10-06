That's it. It's all over here, and Ghana win the first match of the tournament. It was an entertaining game with both sides having plenty of chances to get the goal, in the end, Ibrahim's solitary goal was enough to give Ghana all the three points. Now we move on to the big one, India takes on USA in about an hour's time!
FIFA U-17 World Cup Highlights: Ghana vs Colombia - As It Happened
Highlights
- 05:30(IST)
Half-time! We have reached half-time here, and Ibrahim's goal is the difference between two teams so far, but Colombia have shown signs that they are capable of scoring. Still a lot left to play here! 1-0 to Ghana at half-time.
- 05:30(IST)
News 18's Pratik Sagar tells us from JLN Stadium, Sadiq Ibrahim has created history as becomes the first goal scorer of the tournament. And it can be said that they have made most of the limited chances they have had. Colombia will be regretting missing those early chances.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL! First goal of the tournament goes to Ghana, and its Ibrahim who puts his side in front. Ayiah did the hardwork on the flanks, and he gets the ball in and Ibrahim dispatches it calmly
- 05:30(IST)
News 18's Pratik Sagar says from the JLN Stadium, With30 mins gone in the first half we are still at 0-0 but it has been anything but a dull game so far. Both the teams should have been on the scoresheet but some erratic finishing hasn't helped them. While Colombia has seen one shot go agonisingly wide of the target and another one been save, Ghana headed the ball inside only to be ruled out because of off side.
- 05:30(IST)
News18's Pratik Sagar from JLN stadium, Few chances in quick succession for both the teams. But it is Colombia who have come the closest to score the first goal of the World Cup. Campaz with two glorious chances but first he shot wide and then he hit the ball straight at the keeper.
18:58(IST)
18:46(IST)
News 18's Abhimanyu Sen reports from JLN stadium: Ghana defence slept off for a moment as Yadir Meneses sent Deiber Caicedo through on goal. Caicedo’s shot thought did not trouble the keeper as it went past the far post harmlessly Couple of late attacks from Colombia have given Ghana something to think about, but the African champions hvae managed to come out unscathed.
PREVIEW: A face-off befitting the tournament's stature will kick off the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the capital here tomorrow, as Ghana's pedigree meets Colombia's pomp in an unfamiliar territory.
Two-time champions Ghana are seeking to revive their fortunes in the tournament, having last won it way back in 1995, when they stunned a Brazilian outfit that had the likes of Julio Cesar in its ranks.
Four years before that, the Ghanians shattered Spain's dream in the summit showdown in 1991 for the African nation's maiden triumph in the youth tournament.
Though Ghana could not quite conjure up the same magic, which saw them lift two titles, in the following years, they still managed to reach the final on two occasions. This time around, they are entering the tournament on the back of some very impressive performances in the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.
Ghana's oponents, Colombia, are normally among the top four South American footballing nations alongside Brazil and Argentina, but they have not made it to the tournament since the 2009 edition when they finished third.
Colombia have so far competed in five editions of the tournament, finishing third on two occasions. They hustled and bustled their way to India with a last-ditch victory over continental rival Paraguay.
Ghana's head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin said his players are eager to rekindle the glory days of the past. "In India, we'll be out to show we're the best. Our aim is to get to the final and win it," Fabin had said.
The 1990s marked a golden era for Ghana's U-17 national team. The Black Starlets were the undoubted dominant force, reaching the final at four of the decade's five FIFA U-17 World Cups, including lifting the trophy in 1991 (Italy) and 1995 (Ecuador). It also finished on the podium in 1999 (New Zealand).
However, it has been a different story since the turn of the century. Besides a brief revival in 2007, when it reached the semifinals, Ghana have consistently failed to hit the heights at this level, to the extent that it has only graced two of the last seven installments of the U-17 World Cup.
Following a 10-year absence, the Black Starlets booked their ticket to the U-17 global extravaganza through their performances at this year's CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. And they are all geared up to once again prove their mettle, starting with the opening Group A encounter against the South Americans.
The first to land in India for the tournament, Colombia would have acclimatised themselves with the conditions by now. Coach Orlando Restrepo exuded confidence that his boys will put up a good show in the marquee junior event.
