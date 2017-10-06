FIFA U-17 World Cup Highlights: Ghana vs Colombia - As It Happened

18:58(IST) That's it. It's all over here, and Ghana win the first match of the tournament. It was an entertaining game with both sides having plenty of chances to get the goal, in the end, Ibrahim's solitary goal was enough to give Ghana all the three points. Now we move on to the big one, India takes on USA in about an hour's time! 18:56(IST) News 18's Abhimanyu Sen from JLN Stadium: In the final minutes Ghana are taking advantage of a tired Colombia but are unable to find the finish for the second goal which would definitely kill the game 18:51(IST) Six minutes of injury time is announced by the 4th official, Colombia still have time to grab that equaliser. They will surely be throwing the kitchen sink at Ghana now, can the Ghanian defence hold on? 18:46(IST) News 18's Abhimanyu Sen reports from JLN stadium: Ghana defence slept off for a moment as Yadir Meneses sent Deiber Caicedo through on goal. Caicedo’s shot thought did not trouble the keeper as it went past the far post harmlessly Couple of late attacks from Colombia have given Ghana something to think about, but the African champions hvae managed to come out unscathed. 18:45(IST) Colombia with another great chance, some confusion in the Ghanian box, and Colombia almost nicking the goal. But Ghana somehow survive as Caicedo's ball goes behind for a goalkick, if any of the Colombian player had gotten a touch, we would have had a equaliser. 18:42(IST) Colombia with a brilliant chance there! Caicedo with a great run, and he looks to go across the goalkeeper but the shot goes just wide of the goal. He had beaten the keeper there, but just goes past the far post. Unlucky for Colombia! 81 minutes gone and its still 1-0 to Ghana. 18:37(IST) Great save by Mier, Aminu getting in from the falnsk and he tries to go for the near post. Mier with a superb diving save to deny the Ghanian. Ghana certainly looking like the fitter team here and it might make a difference in the final 10 minutes. 18:34(IST) Ghana with a superb chance to seal the tie here, Ayiah was through on goal and the Colombian defence with a last minute tackle there, to keep Colombia in the game. 75 minutes gone and it's 1-0 to Ghana. Can Colombia comeback in the final 15 minutes? 18:33(IST) Campaz has been providing the spark for Colombia but he is being let down by the quality in the final third, Ghana still leading 1-0 here. Both sets of players starting to tire out also now, and the final few minutes might well come down to the fitter team. 18:28(IST) Colombia make their second change of the night as Cortes comes off and Barrerro comes on. He has about 20 minutes to make an impact here. Colombia certainly dominating possession for now. 18:27(IST) As we approach 65 minutes, Colombia are trying their best to up the ante. They are the more desperate team, as they look for that crucial goal. No side would want to begin the tournament with a loss. 66 minutes gone and its currently 1-0 in favour of Ghana 18:20(IST) Ibrahim with some great play down the flank, he gets the ball in the box but Toku lifts his shot high and wide over the goal, that was a great chance for Ghana to double their lead. 18:17(IST) Campaz with a great ball inside the box, but the Colombian substiute can't beat his marker inside the box, otherwise it could have been a straight forward chance for Colombia to equalise. 18:13(IST) Mohammad with a great run from the midfield for Ghana but he fails to get a shot away, solid defending from Colombia to deny him the space.. 18:11(IST) Colombia getting a couple of shots away from outside the box, as both sides look to regain some momentum 50 minutes gone and it's still 1-0 to Ghana.. 18:06(IST) And the action begins after the half-time. Colombia will be looking to get back into the game with a goal while Ghana will be happy with more of the same! 17:51(IST) Colombia will be regretting missing all those early chances, Ghana take the 1-0 lead at half-time. Colombia will be regretting missing all those early chances, Ghana take the 1-0 lead at half-time. 17:47(IST) span> span> 17:45(IST) Ghana keeper making himself big there, and easing the pressure on his team as he comes out to collect the throw..Ghana will be looking to take this lead into half-time.. 17:41(IST) Ghana have taken the lead here against the run of play you have to say, as Colombia were just beginning to get on top! Ghana have taken the lead here against the run of play you have to say, as Colombia were just beginning to get on top! 17:36(IST) It has been an exciting game atleast for the first 30 minutes so far! It has been an exciting game atleast for the first 30 minutes so far! 17:33(IST) Penalosa going for the long throw there as Colombia continue to pile on the pressure, they have had 3 quick corners but will be looking to make this pressure count! 17:29(IST) Almost the first goal of the tournament there, but rightly ruled offside, Ibrahim got the ball in the back of the net but its ruled offside. 17:27(IST) Ibrahim with a superb chance from Ghana! Ahir with a great cross, and Ibrahim was unmarked at the far post. His header goes over the bar though. First great chance for Ghana! 17:24(IST) Campaz seems to be everywhere for Colombia, the no.7 tries to go for the cross from outside the box but it goes away from the goal. 17:21(IST) A nasty challenge that from Ghanian defender Ibrahim, he is lucky to not get a yellow card. It was a high footed challenge and the Colombian player is down with some pain. 17:19(IST) Close to 20 minutes gone and we are still looking for our first goal, but it has been an exciting tie so far! Close to 20 minutes gone and we are still looking for our first goal, but it has been an exciting tie so far! 17:18(IST) Campaz with another chance, shows brilliant acceleration to go past the defence, but he should have passed the ball, goes for the shot but keeper saves it. Colombia certainly showing their class now. 17:16(IST) Campaz misses the ball, brilliant long ball from the defender to find the striker, who looks to catch the keeper out of position but his shot goes just wide. 15 minutes gone here and its still 0-0. 17:15(IST) Superb save from Mier! Ibrahim with a brilliant cross which looked to have drifted towards the goal, Mier not taking any chances and puts the ball behind the goal. Load More

PREVIEW: A face-off befitting the tournament's stature will kick off the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the capital here tomorrow, as Ghana's pedigree meets Colombia's pomp in an unfamiliar territory.



Two-time champions Ghana are seeking to revive their fortunes in the tournament, having last won it way back in 1995, when they stunned a Brazilian outfit that had the likes of Julio Cesar in its ranks.



Four years before that, the Ghanians shattered Spain's dream in the summit showdown in 1991 for the African nation's maiden triumph in the youth tournament.



Though Ghana could not quite conjure up the same magic, which saw them lift two titles, in the following years, they still managed to reach the final on two occasions. This time around, they are entering the tournament on the back of some very impressive performances in the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations.



Ghana's oponents, Colombia, are normally among the top four South American footballing nations alongside Brazil and Argentina, but they have not made it to the tournament since the 2009 edition when they finished third.



Colombia have so far competed in five editions of the tournament, finishing third on two occasions. They hustled and bustled their way to India with a last-ditch victory over continental rival Paraguay.



Ghana's head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin said his players are eager to rekindle the glory days of the past. "In India, we'll be out to show we're the best. Our aim is to get to the final and win it," Fabin had said.



The 1990s marked a golden era for Ghana's U-17 national team. The Black Starlets were the undoubted dominant force, reaching the final at four of the decade's five FIFA U-17 World Cups, including lifting the trophy in 1991 (Italy) and 1995 (Ecuador). It also finished on the podium in 1999 (New Zealand).



However, it has been a different story since the turn of the century. Besides a brief revival in 2007, when it reached the semifinals, Ghana have consistently failed to hit the heights at this level, to the extent that it has only graced two of the last seven installments of the U-17 World Cup.



Following a 10-year absence, the Black Starlets booked their ticket to the U-17 global extravaganza through their performances at this year's CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations. And they are all geared up to once again prove their mettle, starting with the opening Group A encounter against the South Americans.



The first to land in India for the tournament, Colombia would have acclimatised themselves with the conditions by now. Coach Orlando Restrepo exuded confidence that his boys will put up a good show in the marquee junior event.





