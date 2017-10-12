FIFA U-17 World Cup Highlights: Mali vs New Zealand - As It Happened
Catch all the action of the FIFA Under 17 World match between Mali and New Zealand through our live blog.
New Zealand under 17 team will want to fight it out against Mali. (FIFA Twitter)
Preview:
African champions Mali will fancy their chances of sealing a knockout berth when they lock horns with New Zealand in their final group game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Mali will be high on confidence after their 3-0 drubbing of Turkey in their previous Group B game at the D Y Patil Stadium. They were keen to make a statement after their opening defeat to Paraguay and that they managed to do so, speaks about the character of the team.
The 2015 edition finalist will be up against a spirited New Zealand side whose best performance in its seven outings remains reaching the pre-quaterfinals thrice. Though they lost 4-2 to Paraguay, New Zealand will take solace from the fighting spirit they showed against the South American giants. New Zealand, who drew 1-1 with Turkey, were playing without their regular skipper Max Mata, who missed their last match because of two yellow cards he received in their tournament opener.
His coming back will bolster the side and lift its morale. It was Mata who scored in the stalemate against Turkey, and he will again look to register his name in the score-sheet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Leading by a goal in the half time against Paraguay, New Zealand's defence fell apart after the break, and this remains an area of concern. With the likes of Oliver Whyte and skipper Mata, the New Zealanders have a strong attack and their mid-fielders and defenders will have to ensure that the side gives a tough competition to their superior opponents.
With a draw and a loss, New Zealand reached the capital with hopes of improving their record in the current edition of the tournament. The task that awaits them, however, is difficult. Having reached the title clash in 2015, the physically and tactically superior Africans are looking to go a step better this time around. The likes of strikers Lassana N'Diaye and Hadji Drame have been clicked upfront and they are expected to test the New Zealand defence.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
On Target - New Zealand : Max Mata
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Cross - Mali : Fode Konate
On Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore
Foul - Mali : Hadji Drame
Free Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
On Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Throw-In - New Zealand : Kingsley Sinclair
Cross - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Foul - Mali : Fode Konate
Free Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Fode Konate
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Foul - New Zealand : Max Mata
Free Kick - Mali : Mamadou Samake
Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore
Off Target - Mali : Mamadou Samake
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
On Target - Mali : Salam Giddou
Goal - Mali : Salam Giddou
Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Free Kick - New Zealand : Leon Hoven
On Target - New Zealand : Max Mata
Cross - Mali : Hadji Drame
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
On Target - New Zealand : Elijah Just
Foul - Mali : Mamadou Samake
Free Kick - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Foul - New Zealand : Matthew Conroy
Free Kick - Mali : Hadji Drame
Cross - Mali : Hadji Drame
Off Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Fode Konate
Off Target - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Foul - Mali : Mamadou Samake
Free Kick - New Zealand : Leon Hoven
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Foul - New Zealand : Leon Hoven
Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Off Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Off Target - New Zealand : Elijah Just
Cross - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore
On Target - Mali : Salam Giddou
Foul - New Zealand : Matthew Palmer
Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara
Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Foul - Mali : Mamadi Fofana
Corner - Mali : Hadji Drame
Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou
Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Corner - New Zealand : Elijah Just
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Substitution - New Zealand (In: Charles Spragg, Out: Matthew Palmer)
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Cross - New Zealand : Matthew Conroy
Foul - Mali
Free Kick - New Zealand : Leon Hoven
Off Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Cross - Mali : Hadji Drame
Goal - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
On Target - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Foul - Mali : Salam Giddou
Free Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou
Substitution - New Zealand (In: Oliver Whyte, Out: Kingsley Sinclair)
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Substitution - Mali (In: Cheick Doucoure, Out: Mohamed Camara)
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore
Cross - Mali : Fode Konate
Off Target - Mali : Cheick Doucoure
Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore
Off Target - Mali : Hadji Drame
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Foul - Mali : Fode Konate
Free Kick - New Zealand : Liam Moore
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Off Target - Mali : Fode Konate
Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Corner - Mali : Hadji Drame
Substitution - Mali (In: Mamadou Traore, Out: Hadji Drame)
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
On Target - Mali : Fode Konate
Foul - New Zealand : Charles Spragg
Free Kick - Mali : Cheick Doucoure
Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou
Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Cross - New Zealand : Elijah Just
On Target - New Zealand : Charles Spragg
Goal - New Zealand : Charles Spragg
Off Target - Mali : Mamadou Traore
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Cross - New Zealand : Charles Spragg
Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore
Throw-In - New Zealand : Elijah Just
Off Target - Mali : Mamadou Samake
On Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate
Cross - Mali : Fode Konate
On Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Goal - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita
Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
Substitution - Mali (In: Siaka Sidibe, Out: Fode Konate)
Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou
Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
Foul - New Zealand : Charles Spragg
Substitution - New Zealand (In: Kieran Richards, Out: Elijah Just)
Foul - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace
Free Kick - Mali : Mamadou Traore
Corner - Mali : Mamadou Traore
Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou
Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou
Corner - Mali : Mamadou Traore
Cross - Mali : Mamadou Traore
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Throw-In - Mali : Salam Giddou
Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore
Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou
Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones
Cross - New Zealand : Matthew Conroy
Throw-In - Mali : Siaka Sidibe
On Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane
On Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye
End of Second Half
Match Completed
