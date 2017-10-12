FIFA U-17 World Cup Highlights: Mali vs New Zealand - As It Happened

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

1:12 Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou

1:30 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

2:28 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

3:59 On Target - New Zealand : Max Mata

4:18 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

5:30 Cross - Mali : Fode Konate

5:39 On Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara

7:35 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

7:49 Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

8:30 Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore

8:52 Foul - Mali : Hadji Drame

9:58 Free Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

10:35 On Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

11:3 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

11:19 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

11:52 Throw-In - New Zealand : Kingsley Sinclair

13:1 Cross - Mali : Mohamed Camara

13:13 Foul - Mali : Fode Konate

13:35 Free Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

14:41 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

15:4 Cross - Mali : Fode Konate

15:58 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

16:4 Foul - New Zealand : Max Mata

16:17 Free Kick - Mali : Mamadou Samake

16:53 Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore

17:17 Off Target - Mali : Mamadou Samake

17:43 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

18:4 On Target - Mali : Salam Giddou

18:4 Goal - Mali : Salam Giddou

19:14 Foul - Mali : Mohamed Camara

19:44 Free Kick - New Zealand : Leon Hoven

19:50 On Target - New Zealand : Max Mata

20:15 Cross - Mali : Hadji Drame

21:37 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

23:57 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

24:12 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

24:21 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

24:44 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

25:5 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

25:10 On Target - New Zealand : Elijah Just

25:40 Foul - Mali : Mamadou Samake

25:57 Free Kick - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

26:59 Foul - New Zealand : Matthew Conroy

27:27 Free Kick - Mali : Hadji Drame

27:28 Cross - Mali : Hadji Drame

27:34 Off Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

27:58 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

28:28 Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

29:18 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

29:32 Cross - Mali : Fode Konate

30:52 Off Target - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

33:6 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

34:43 Foul - Mali : Mamadou Samake

35:4 Free Kick - New Zealand : Leon Hoven

36:20 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

36:49 Foul - New Zealand : Leon Hoven

37:46 Free Kick - Mali : Mohamed Camara

37:48 Off Target - Mali : Mohamed Camara

38:15 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

39:16 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

39:42 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

39:0 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

40:6 Off Target - New Zealand : Elijah Just

41:19 Cross - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore

41:38 On Target - Mali : Salam Giddou

42:6 Foul - New Zealand : Matthew Palmer

42:23 Free Kick - Mali : Boubacar Haidara

43:38 Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

43:59 Foul - Mali : Mamadi Fofana

45:11 Corner - Mali : Hadji Drame

45:36 Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

45:46 Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou

45:58 Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou

45:0 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

45:0 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

45:0 Cross - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

45:0 Corner - New Zealand : Elijah Just

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

46:1 Substitution - New Zealand (In: Charles Spragg, Out: Matthew Palmer)

46:19 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

47:19 Cross - New Zealand : Matthew Conroy

49:28 Foul - Mali

49:31 Free Kick - New Zealand : Leon Hoven

50:15 Off Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

50:39 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

50:49 Throw-In - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

50:57 Cross - Mali : Hadji Drame

50:58 Goal - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

51:1 On Target - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

53:5 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

53:16 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

54:22 Foul - Mali : Salam Giddou

55:1 Free Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

55:35 Throw-In - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

56:7 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

56:27 Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou

56:56 Substitution - New Zealand (In: Oliver Whyte, Out: Kingsley Sinclair)

57:13 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

57:21 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

58:25 Substitution - Mali (In: Cheick Doucoure, Out: Mohamed Camara)

58:50 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

59:8 Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore

59:36 Cross - Mali : Fode Konate

59:47 Off Target - Mali : Cheick Doucoure

60:47 Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore

61:22 Off Target - Mali : Hadji Drame

61:47 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

62:20 Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

63:52 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

64:39 Foul - Mali : Fode Konate

64:53 Free Kick - New Zealand : Liam Moore

65:14 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

65:50 Off Target - Mali : Fode Konate

65:53 Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

66:49 Corner - Mali : Hadji Drame

68:17 Substitution - Mali (In: Mamadou Traore, Out: Hadji Drame)

68:43 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

68:59 Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

70:11 On Target - Mali : Fode Konate

70:53 Foul - New Zealand : Charles Spragg

71:1 Free Kick - Mali : Cheick Doucoure

71:33 Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou

71:37 Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou

71:50 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

72:16 Cross - New Zealand : Elijah Just

72:23 On Target - New Zealand : Charles Spragg

72:23 Goal - New Zealand : Charles Spragg

73:7 Off Target - Mali : Mamadou Traore

73:32 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

73:57 Cross - New Zealand : Charles Spragg

74:16 Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

76:31 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

78:19 Throw-In - New Zealand : Emlyn Wellsmore

78:45 Throw-In - New Zealand : Elijah Just

79:56 Off Target - Mali : Mamadou Samake

80:48 On Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

81:49 Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

82:11 Throw-In - Mali : Fode Konate

82:25 Cross - Mali : Fode Konate

82:28 On Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

82:28 Goal - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

83:36 Goal Kick - Mali : Youssouf Koita

84:24 Off Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

84:48 Substitution - Mali (In: Siaka Sidibe, Out: Fode Konate)

85:10 Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou

85:20 Foul - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

86:4 Foul - New Zealand : Charles Spragg

86:18 Substitution - New Zealand (In: Kieran Richards, Out: Elijah Just)

87:1 Foul - New Zealand : Liberato Cacace

87:8 Free Kick - Mali : Mamadou Traore

88:6 Corner - Mali : Mamadou Traore

88:32 Corner - Mali : Salam Giddou

88:37 Cross - Mali : Salam Giddou

88:55 Corner - Mali : Mamadou Traore

88:58 Cross - Mali : Mamadou Traore

89:12 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

89:52 Throw-In - Mali : Salam Giddou

90:53 Cross - Mali : Djemoussa Traore

90:0 Off Target - Mali : Salam Giddou

90:0 Goal Kick - New Zealand : Zac Jones

90:0 Cross - New Zealand : Matthew Conroy

90:0 Throw-In - Mali : Siaka Sidibe

90:0 On Target - Mali : Ibrahiim Kane

90:0 On Target - Mali : Lassana Ndiaye

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

Catch all the action of the FIFA Under 17 World match between Mali and New Zealand through our live blog.African champions Mali will fancy their chances of sealing a knockout berth when they lock horns with New Zealand in their final group game of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Mali will be high on confidence after their 3-0 drubbing of Turkey in their previous Group B game at the D Y Patil Stadium. They were keen to make a statement after their opening defeat to Paraguay and that they managed to do so, speaks about the character of the team.The 2015 edition finalist will be up against a spirited New Zealand side whose best performance in its seven outings remains reaching the pre-quaterfinals thrice. Though they lost 4-2 to Paraguay, New Zealand will take solace from the fighting spirit they showed against the South American giants. New Zealand, who drew 1-1 with Turkey, were playing without their regular skipper Max Mata, who missed their last match because of two yellow cards he received in their tournament opener.His coming back will bolster the side and lift its morale. It was Mata who scored in the stalemate against Turkey, and he will again look to register his name in the score-sheet at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Leading by a goal in the half time against Paraguay, New Zealand's defence fell apart after the break, and this remains an area of concern. With the likes of Oliver Whyte and skipper Mata, the New Zealanders have a strong attack and their mid-fielders and defenders will have to ensure that the side gives a tough competition to their superior opponents.With a draw and a loss, New Zealand reached the capital with hopes of improving their record in the current edition of the tournament. The task that awaits them, however, is difficult. Having reached the title clash in 2015, the physically and tactically superior Africans are looking to go a step better this time around. The likes of strikers Lassana N'Diaye and Hadji Drame have been clicked upfront and they are expected to test the New Zealand defence.