FIFA U-17 World Cup Highlights: Turkey vs Paraguay - As It Happened

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

1:38 Foul - Turkey : Abdussamed Karnucu

2:29 On Target - Paraguay : Anibal Vega

2:29 Missed Penalty - Paraguay : Anibal Vega

3:16 Foul - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

3:33 Free Kick - Paraguay

3:40 Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

3:57 Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

5:25 Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

5:29 Cross - Paraguay : Blas Armoa

5:43 Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

8:24 Cross - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

9:36 Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

10:42 Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul

10:45 On Target - Turkey : Malik Karaahmet

11:52 Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

12:28 Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

13:47 Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul

14:17 Throw-In - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

14:58 Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

15:18 Off Target - Paraguay : Anibal Vega

15:46 Goal Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer

16:4 Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

16:19 Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

16:25 Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak

17:1 Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

17:3 Cross - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

17:31 Offside - Paraguay : Anibal Vega

18:6 Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

19:13 Foul - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

19:28 Free Kick - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

19:42 Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

19:54 Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

20:8 Foul - Paraguay : Victor Villasanti

20:49 Free Kick - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

20:53 Cross - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

21:4 Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak

21:8 Free Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

21:49 Foul - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

22:18 Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

22:22 Cross - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

23:19 Cross - Paraguay : Blas Armoa

25:3 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

26:53 Off Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

27:35 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

27:42 On Target - Paraguay : Anibal Vega

28:20 Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak

29:25 Free Kick - Paraguay : Blas Armoa

29:26 Off Target - Paraguay : Blas Armoa

31:33 Goal Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer

31:41 Foul - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

31:49 Yellow Card - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

32:8 Free Kick - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

32:41 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

33:44 Foul - Turkey : Recep Gul

34:3 Free Kick - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

34:58 Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

35:8 Off Target - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

35:38 Corner - Turkey : Recep Gul

35:57 Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

36:3 On Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

36:41 Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul

36:52 Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

37:40 Off Target - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

38:14 Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul

38:17 On Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

38:46 Off Target - Paraguay : Blas Armoa

39:15 Goal Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer

39:30 Foul - Paraguay : Blas Armoa

40:8 Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak

41:17 Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

41:21 On Target - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

41:21 Goal - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

42:0 Offside - Turkey : Yunus Akgun

43:38 Cross - Paraguay : Blas Armoa

43:40 On Target - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo

43:40 Goal - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo

44:52 Foul - Turkey : Sefa Akgun

45:1 Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

45:49 Corner - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

45:0 Foul - Paraguay : Anibal Vega

45:0 Free Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer

45:0 Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

45:0 Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

45:0 On Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

45:0 Off Target - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

45:0 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

46:1 Substitution - Paraguay (In: Fernando Romero, Out: Anibal Vega)

46:20 Foul - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

46:33 Free Kick - Turkey

47:22 Foul - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

47:38 Free Kick - Paraguay

48:37 Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

49:8 Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

49:21 Foul - Paraguay : Luis Zarate

49:29 Free Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer

50:34 Foul - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

51:19 Free Kick - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

51:22 Cross - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

51:34 Foul - Turkey : Recep Gul

51:56 Free Kick - Paraguay

52:5 Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

52:43 Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

53:11 Foul - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo

53:19 Free Kick - Turkey : Recep Gul

53:50 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

54:35 On Target - Turkey : Malik Karaahmet

55:16 Foul - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

55:23 Yellow Card - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

55:52 Substitution - Turkey (In: Ahmed Kutucu, Out: Malik Karaahmet)

55:0 Free Kick - Paraguay

56:10 Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

56:39 Foul - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo

56:49 Free Kick - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

58:22 Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

58:30 Off Target - Turkey : Yunus Akgun

58:56 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

59:36 Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

59:50 Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul

59:59 Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul

60:2 On Target - Turkey : Yunus Akgun

60:23 Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

60:59 Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

61:7 On Target - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

61:7 Goal - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

62:34 Foul - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo

62:41 Free Kick - Turkey : Abdussamed Karnucu

63:29 Corner - Turkey

63:54 Off Target - Turkey : Ahmed Kutucu

64:16 Substitution - Turkey (In: Embiya Ayyildiz, Out: Yunus Akgun)

64:32 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

64:53 Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

65:30 Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

65:59 On Target - Paraguay : Fernando Romero

66:51 Foul - Turkey : Embiya Ayyildiz

67:10 Free Kick - Paraguay

67:16 Foul - Turkey : Recep Gul

67:17 Free Kick - Paraguay : Luis Zarate

67:48 Goal Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer

68:31 Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

68:47 Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

68:55 Off Target - Turkey : Embiya Ayyildiz

69:31 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

70:48 Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado

71:20 Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez

71:41 Foul - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

72:1 Free Kick - Paraguay

72:25 Cross - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

72:45 Throw-In - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

72:58 Cross - Turkey : Embiya Ayyildiz

73:38 Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

74:13 Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul

76:15 Substitution - Paraguay (In: Julio Baez, Out: Blas Armoa)

76:38 Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

77:18 Cross - Turkey : Ahmed Kutucu

77:23 Off Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

78:2 Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

79:11 Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

80:18 Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

80:53 Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

81:15 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

81:26 Foul - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

81:44 Free Kick - Paraguay

81:54 Foul - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

83:3 Free Kick - Paraguay : Julio Baez

83:11 Foul - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

84:21 Free Kick - Paraguay : Julio Baez

84:23 On Target - Paraguay : Julio Baez

84:0 Substitution - Turkey (In: Egehan Gok, Out: Sefa Akgun)

85:13 Corner - Paraguay : Julio Baez

86:45 Cross - Turkey : Ahmed Kutucu

86:48 Off Target - Turkey : Embiya Ayyildiz

87:15 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

87:52 Cross - Turkey : Ahmed Kutucu

88:24 Substitution - Paraguay (In: Stevens Gomez, Out: Victor Villasanti)

88:53 Throw-In - Paraguay

89:10 Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

90:22 Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen

90:27 Foul - Turkey : Recep Gul

90:43 Free Kick - Paraguay

90:0 Off Target - Turkey : Ahmed Kutucu

90:0 Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca

90:0 Foul - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek

90:0 Free Kick - Paraguay

90:0 Foul - Turkey : Recep Gul

90:0 Free Kick - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon

90:0 On Target - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

90:0 Goal - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin

90:0 Cross - Paraguay : Fernando Romero

90:0 Cross - Turkey : Atalay Babacan

90:0 Foul - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano

90:0 Free Kick - Turkey : Ahmed Kutucu

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

Follow the action with our live commentaryAssured of a pre-quarterfinal spot, Paraguay's unbeaten team would aim to end its group B engagements on a perfect note when it takes on a struggling Turkey in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. After defeating Mali 3-2 and New Zealand 4-2, the South American team, one of the favourites to lift the title, will be looking to dominate Turkey.Paraguay have displayed an attacking game in both the games, with their strikers and in-form players Anibal Voga and Leonardo Sanchez, netting the ball at all the right times. But their coach Gustavo Morinigo would expect that his boys are not over-enthusiastic and defend well.Paraguay's defence was breached twice by African under-17 champions Mali in the opening game and their coach has stated that this was an area which needed to be worked on."I am very concerned with the defence and I realise that we are risking too much and are open. My strikers, I know, can score goals. For the next game, we need to work more on our defence and tactics," Morinigo told reporters after the game against Kiwis.But overall, the South American team has been unstoppable and with their berth confirmed in the next round, they would be eager to finish the league engagements on a high.Turkey, on the other hand, will be looking to register their first win and keep their slim chances alive in the tournament.After being beaten 3-0 by Mali, Turkey need to regroup themselves but will have a stiff task in hand. Their coach has admitted that the players from opposition teams are physically well-built and in this game, this factor will again play a crucial role.Teams (from): Paraguay: Diego Huesca, Jesus Rolon, Roberto Fernandez, Pedro Alvarez, Alexis Duarte, Braian Ojeda, Antonio Galeano, Stevens Gomez, Fernando Romero, Julio Baez, Leonardo Sanchez, Angel Roa, Marcelo Rolon, Victor Villasanti, Luis Zarate, Anibal Vega, Fernando Cardozo, Blas Armoa, Jonathan Martinez, Giovanni Bogado, Alan Rodriguez.Turkey: Berke Ozer, Emirhan Civelek, Melih Gokcimen, Sahan Akyuz, Ozan Kabak, Sefa Akgun, Ahmed Kutucu, Kerem Kesgin, Malik Karaahmet, Atalay Babachan, Recep Gul, Eren Bilen, Ismail Cokcalis, Umut Gunes, Yunus Akgun, Sezer Taskolu, Egehan Gok, Abdussamed Karnucu, Berk Cetin, Embiya Ayyildiz, Ozan Oruc.