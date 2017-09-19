FIFA U-17 World Cup: India Coach de Matos Says Gap between Team and Others 'Enormous'

Indian U-17 World Cup team is working hard to fine tune their skills before they leave for New Delhi on Sept 28 to play against US, Ghana and Colombia in the group A league matches. The Indian team play their inaugural match against US on October 6 and coach Luis Norton de Matos is looking for a positive result."The difference between our team and the rest of the teams is enormous, but if we believe in ourselves we can create impact in the world cup," said Matos."The boys have worked hard during the last few months, made progress and played some very good matches. We have expectation from this World Cup, an experience which iscompletely new to the players. The boys are determined to show that the team is organised and that the team can improve in future. Winning is a distant dream but we do not want to lose by bigger margin,"said Matos.The colts recently had taken part in a Four-Nation Tournament in Mexico after being part of exposure trips in Europe, facing national team and club teams such as Benfica, Serbia and Macedonia amongst others."The level of the Indian U-17s is very high but come theFIFA U-17 World Cup it will be a different ball game altogether. However, if we can prove that the Indian Team can play on the same page as the opposition in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, there is a victory in that," Matos added."Every game you play either you win or it is a learning experience. Against Chile and Macedonia, we registered good results but the FIFA U-17 World Cup will be a competition and competitions are different for friendly games," he concluded.