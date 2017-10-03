FIFA U-17 World Cup: India Skipper Amarjit Kiyam Ready for Litmus Test

In the world’s largest democracy, Indian football quite aptly chose their first FIFA World Cup by democratic methods under the orders of their Portugese coach Luis Norton de Matos. 16 year old Amarjit Singh was to be the unanimous choice amongst the players. The first member of the India U-17 football team to take the field on October 6, against USA will be the boy wearing number 8 - Amarjit Singh Kiyam.Well known as a driving force in his team, Amarjit will be part of the machine room of the team. The Andres Iniesta fan is known to have the stomach for tough battle, on the field and off the field.Amarjit’s coach at the Chandigarh Football Academy (CFA), Sandeep Singh recollects an incident from 2014, where the young boy’s ankle was hurt to the extent he could not put on his shoes, on the morrow was a crucial semi-final.Amarjit was to be the eventual difference in that semi-final scoring the winner to CFA to the summit clash.“He sat till 4 in the morning and iced his ankle so that he would get fit for the match. He always knew what he meant to the team,” says his coach who saw him develop into the dynamite midfielder from 2011.Born in a small town called Thoubal in Manipur, Amarjit’s initiation to the beautiful game was with his older brother Umakanta Singh Kiyam, his cousin Jeackson Singh and his uncle Diven Singh. While Umakanta was away at the St Stephens Academy in Chandigarh, the two cousins – now national teammates – would train with Diven Singh.“My brother used to play in competitions in the village and by the time he was 8 or 9 people knew him to be a good player. He was younger than most he played with, but he had a lot of stamina,” says a very proud older brother.“My brother is now taller and bigger than me after having spent all these years at CFA.”Very soon, at the age of 10 when most young boys find their devilish streak in them, Amarjit was given his first flight ticket, and with his parents’ blessings began life at the Chandigarh Football Academy. The coaches at the academy take a very pragmatic approach, make the players understand, that there are no two ways about performing on the ground because otherwise the whole point of travelling so far and staying away from family is defeated.The young captain who loves his tandoori chicken was a dedicated trainee right from the day his stint began. “He would be one of the last ones of the field after practice, always staying back the extra half hour to practice his shooting or do free-kick drills,” recalls Sandeep.Amarjit was expected to make the cut for the final squad according to his coach, who does not hesitate to add that he was sure his ward would go on and reclaim the captain’s armband before October 6.A very proud Sandeep adds, “In a pressure situation, the boy is calm and even on the big day, he will be calm. He remains unfazed and his sole focus becomes the task on hand. Amarjit is someone leader who leads by example.”While speaking exclusively to CNN-News18 on the sidelines of a promotional event in the national capital, Amarjit – the man of the moment – said, “This is a very big moment for me and my team. There is a lot of responsibility and we will give it our best shot as a team.”The jovial FC Barcelona fan has travelled quite a fair distance since 2011, bringing his family a lot of joy with his sporting achievements.Amarjit’s mother Ashangbi Devi begins her day well before the crack of dawn without fail every day, his Umakanta, a former India U-16 player himself, recollects how their mother would take a break from work when they would visit home for holidays.“My mother and father are very happy and proud. We missed a few of Amarjit’s earlier games, but we are very happy that we will be able to see him at the World Cup.”The family’s wishes came true when former India captain Rennedy Singh along with the Manipur state government stepped in recently.Amarjit’s journey to where he is; has not been easy. At every stage he has lived up to expectation if not exceeded it. Whether it is the hopes and dreams of his family or the potential and promise his coaches talk about.India’s first FIFA World Cup captain Amarjit Singh says, he is ready to lead the team and that they will give it all they have when they begin their campaign on Friday.“We have all worked very hard over the past couple of years. Staying away from home has been hard but no matter what we will try to win.”