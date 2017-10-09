FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia, Highlights: As It Happened

News18 Sports Updated:October 9, 2017, 10:53 PM IST

22:00(IST) News 18’s Arjit Dabas from the JLN: Indian players absolutely gutted. Inexperience at this level shows, but this team has shown that the talent is there in the country. Team will now be playing for glory against Ghana, as they are all but out of the tournament News 18’s Arjit Dabas from the JLN: Indian players absolutely gutted. Inexperience at this level shows, but this team has shown that the talent is there in the country. Team will now be playing for glory against Ghana, as they are all but out of the tournament 22:00(IST) MATCH OVER: That final whistle comes as a body blow for the brave India colts who gave it their absolute all on the pitch. The match ends with India losing 1-2 and they are almost out of the tournament. 21:56(IST) SAVE: Dheeraj with another eye-catching save in these dying second of the match. Dheeraj has been India top performer once again in this clash as he was in the first match of the group. 21:52(IST) Colombian players are just trying to play near the Indian corner flag and waste as much time as possible. India need to do something about this strategy. Just two mins left now. 21:50(IST) 5 minutes additional time added on and India will have to score now to remain in contention for a place in the knock outs. Arguablly the most important five mins in these players' young careers. 21:46(IST) GOAL: Heartbreak for India as Penaloza scores again just one minute after India's goal in the 83rd minute. Penaloza just passed the ball towards the left hand side of goalkeeper Dheeraj and Colombia now lead 2-1. GOAL: Heartbreak for India as Penaloza scores again just one minute after India's goal in the 83rd minute. Penaloza just passed the ball towards the left hand side of goalkeeper Dheeraj and Colombia now lead 2-1. 21:44(IST) GOAL: Jeakson becomes the first ever Indian to score a goal in World Cup. The Indian star rose the highest and headed the ball into the top corner. The entire arena went berserk after that stunning strike in the 82nd minute. GOAL: Jeakson becomes the first ever Indian to score a goal in World Cup. The Indian star rose the highest and headed the ball into the top corner. The entire arena went berserk after that stunning strike in the 82nd minute. 21:37(IST) HUGE CHANCE: Stalin with a beautiful through ball and Nongdamba was one on one with the keeper but he hit straight at Mier and another chance goes a begging for India. The home side will have only themselves to blame if they lose this match. HUGE CHANCE: Stalin with a beautiful through ball and Nongdamba was one on one with the keeper but he hit straight at Mier and another chance goes a begging for India. The home side will have only themselves to blame if they lose this match. 21:35(IST) News18 Sports’ Arjit Dabas from the JLN Stadium: India switching now to a 3-5-2 formation as De Matos goes all out for the elusive goal 21:24(IST) News18 Sports’ Arjit Dabas from the JLN Stadium: Boris playing with a bandage over his forehead. The Indian team has fought like warriors today, and deserve an equaliser. Coach Matos deciding to bring on Aniket Jadhav in place of Abhijit Sarkar. News18 Sports’ Arjit Dabas from the JLN Stadium: Boris playing with a bandage over his forehead. The Indian team has fought like warriors today, and deserve an equaliser. Coach Matos deciding to bring on Aniket Jadhav in place of Abhijit Sarkar. 21:19(IST) News18 Sports’ Arjit Dabas from the JLN Stadium: The crowd is at their vocal best, some seats empty but still a respectable turnout for the game considering its a weekday. 60 mins gone in the match. News18 Sports’ Arjit Dabas from the JLN Stadium: The crowd is at their vocal best, some seats empty but still a respectable turnout for the game considering its a weekday. 60 mins gone in the match. 21:18(IST) Off-side Goal: Rahim Ali was adjudged off-side as he slotted the ball home into the bottom right corner. Only if the ball had went in like this in the first half when Rahul hit that stunning volley which crashed into the cross bar. 21:16(IST) Indian fans are still looking in high spirits despite going a goal down early in the second half. Mexican wave is flowing beautifully at the JLN stadium. India should have taken the lead in the first half but they didnt and now they have been punished in the second half as they trail 0-1. 21:12(IST) Chance: Good cross by Meetei from the right hand side of the D and it is met well by Rahul but his header goes harmlessly wide of the left hand side of the goal. Good response straightaway from India. 21:10(IST) News18 Sports’ Arjit Dabas from the JLN Stadium: Stunning strike from Penaloza silences the JLN stadium. Indian team concede, time for the boys to show some character to bounce back in this one 21:10(IST) GOAL: Penaloza breaks Indian hearts as he unleashes a shot from the edge of the box and the ball beats Dheeraj and flies into the back of the net. Colombia take the lead in the 49th minute. GOAL: Penaloza breaks Indian hearts as he unleashes a shot from the edge of the box and the ball beats Dheeraj and flies into the back of the net. Colombia take the lead in the 49th minute. 20:52(IST) HUGE CHANCE BEFORE HALF TIME: Rahul had a great chance to give India the lead as he was one on one with the keeper and hit a fierce volley with his left leg from the edge of the box. The ball beat the Colombia goalkeeper but hit the cross bar. Unlucky for India as match is locked at 0-0 as we head into the half-time. HUGE CHANCE BEFORE HALF TIME: Rahul had a great chance to give India the lead as he was one on one with the keeper and hit a fierce volley with his left leg from the edge of the box. The ball beat the Colombia goalkeeper but hit the cross bar. Unlucky for India as match is locked at 0-0 as we head into the half-time. 20:48(IST) SAVE: Another blinding save from the Indian goalkeeper. This time a fierce drive from one of the Colombia attacker from around and Dheeraj dives on his left to save the day again. The crowd chanting Dheeraj's name to get him up and going again. Clearly a big crowd favourite after his good show. Big round of applause for Dheeraj once he gets up and is ready 20:40(IST) SAVE: Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj keeps the score level with a fine diving save. Great cross from the right hand side and Campaz attacked it and made a proper contact with the ball. But Dheeraj dove towards his left to thwart the ball away. 20:38(IST) News 18 Sports’ Abhimanyu Sen from the JLN Stadium: India definitely not showing any signs of nerves and the crowd have helped them with by making the JLN feel like a cauldron for the Colombians. News 18 Sports’ Abhimanyu Sen from the JLN Stadium: India definitely not showing any signs of nerves and the crowd have helped them with by making the JLN feel like a cauldron for the Colombians. 20:37(IST) Till now what he have seen is that India players are giving their all in defence first and then looking to go all-out on the counter. Whevever Colombia comes to attack all 10 Indian outfield players rush back into their own half. Park the Bus to be percise! 20:33(IST) Injury: Colombia's numner seven Campaz is down on the ground after Indian keeper Dheeraj collided with him as he was going to clear the ball. The Indian football team is actually playing a lot better that their last match and the best part is that they seem to be more confident. 20:29(IST) News18's Arjit Dabas from the JLN Stadium: India certainly looking more mature as compared to the first game. The nerves seem to have settled down, especially in the midfield. 20:27(IST) News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from JLN Stadium: Any foul against Colombia is being booed majorly but this noisy and lively crowd at the JLN who like the Indian team have realised Colombia aren't as imposing as USA 20:24(IST) 20 minutes gone in the first half and it is fair to say that it is India who have come the closest to opening the scoring. After struggling for the initial 10 mins, the Indian team has grown into the game with every passing minute. De Matos will be happy and sad at the same time as he will be happy with the play but sad as he hasn't got the lead. 20:20(IST) Chance: Big chance for India, the first proper one of the game in the 12th minute of the match. Abhijit Sarkar beat the Colombia defenders and was one on one with the keeper but he shot right at him and he hit the shoulder. De Matos couldn't believe it! Chance: 20:14(IST) News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the JLN Stadium: Very scrappy start to the game in the first few minutes. Neither team has really settled in and found any rhythm on the ball. News18 Sports' Abhimanyu Sen from the JLN Stadium: 20:10(IST) Injury: Campaz hits Meetei in the face and the Indian number seven is down on the ground. Warning for the Colombian number seven from the referee and huge whistles and boos from the Indian fans. Campaz will have to be careful from here on. Meetei is back on his feet and runs towards his position amidst huge cheer. 20:07(IST) In the first six minutes of the match, the Indian defenders have odne well to thwart whatever Colombia is throwing at them. The home side are content with just clearing the ball whenever it reaches their D. The four man Indian defence is working like an well-oiled machine. 20:02(IST) Here we go then, Colombia have started on the frontfoot and they are dominating the possession early on in the match. The home side look solid at the back. Load More

Catch all the live action of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup match between India and Colombia through our live blog.



Preview:



After putting up a brave fight against USA in their Group A opener in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, the Indian U-17 National Team coach Luis Norton de Matos asserted his side is ready to take on Colombia. South American giants lost 1-0 against Ghana in the opening match of Group A and although the South-Americans are level on points with India (both have zero points), the Indian colts are at the bottom (courtesy goal difference). A win for India would propel them to stay in contention for qualification for the next stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Head Coach of the Indian U-17s Luis Norton de Matos wasn't willing to read much into the opposition on Saturday, but said: "The team will fight to the last minute and play with confidence giving Colombia a run for their money."Colombia are tough opponents and they possess the necessary elements to hurt us. We have to be on our toes all throughout and have to focus on the task at hand. They (Colombia) will also give us a tough physical fight but we are ready for it. "We will play to win. There is no other alternative for us. Every match we play is to win and if we win against Colombia we will be creating history."The eventual target is to secure progression to the next stage whilst taking one game at a time. The strength of the Indian team is their collective ability to play football as a combined unit and we bank on that factor to help us win against Colombia."

Matos also said his wards were shy in expressing themselves in the first group-stage fixture against the US. "Against USA, we had a nervy start and the players were shy and could not play their game against a team of the quality of USA. It was their first match ever in a FIFA World Cup and emotions can be a little hard to control when you play in front of 55,000 people for the very first time," the Portugese said. Meanwhile, the players are all geared up for the next challenge. "Winning and losing are part of football. What matters is how well we recover ourselves and learn from our losses and continue to move forward," said team's star winger Komal Thatal. "We will give it our very best as it is a do-or-die game for us if we have to remain in contention of progression," he added.

Meanwhile, Aniket Jadhav brushed aside the pressure and said: "Pressure is always there when you play football. We had pressure in the first game and we gave USA a very tough fight. It will be there against Colombia as well, but this time we are not looking to give a tough fight, we are looking to win.We have already created history by becoming the first Indian team to participate in a FIFA World Cup, now we want to create history by becoming the first Indian team to win a match in the FIFA World Cup", informed Rahul K.P.Skipper Amarjit Singh said: "At the same time we have huge respect for Colombia. They are one of the best teams of their region. But this is a matter of survival for us and we will do everything to be in contention of progression." The Indian U-17s had played Colombia in a four-nation tournament in Mexico City, Mexico where the colts lost 3-0. When asked if the team learned anything from that outing, Matos said: "Every match is a new match as every day is a new day and playing in a FIFA World Cup is a different challenge for both teams as compared with a friendly match. It will be a different setting altogether with different tactics and technicalities."



Squad:



India: Dheeraj Singh, Prabhsukhan Gill, Sunny Dhaliwal ,Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande , Suresh Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Abhijit Sarkar, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Md. Shahjahan, Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav