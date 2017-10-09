FIFA U-17 World Cup: India vs Colombia - When and Where to Watch Live Match

After putting up a brave fight against USA in their Group A opener in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, the Indian U-17 National Team coach Luis Norton de Matos asserted his side is ready to take on Colombia on Monday.The match will be played at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and live action will begin from 8 pm. It will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HDThe match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. You can follow News18 Sports' live blogs for in-depth coverage of the match with live reports from correspondents inside the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.Colombia lost 1-0 against Ghana in the opening match of Group A and although the South-Americans are level on points with India (both have zero points), the Indian colts are at the bottom (courtesy goal difference).A win for India would propel them to stay in contention for qualification for the next stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.Head Coach of the Indian U-17s Luis Norton de Matos wasn't willing to read much into the opposition on Saturday, but said: "The team will fight to the last minute and play with confidence giving Colombia a run for their money.