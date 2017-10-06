FIFA U-17 World Cup: India vs USA - When and Where to Watch Live Match

More than 50,000 people will be present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the opening day of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday, when hosts India will make their world cup debut across all age groups, male or female. The excitement is expected to touch fever pitch once the referee kicks-off the second game of the day.The historic moment, something all of India has been waiting for and talking about, will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though he is not expected to stay for the 8 PM kick-off, which is when the Indian colts will be in action.The Blue colts, now coached by the Portuguese Luis Norton de Matos, have travelled extensively over the last two years playing a variety of opponents in the process, and one of the teams they faced was USA, who beat them 4-0 in Goa just over a year ago.The match will be played at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and live action will begin from 8 pm. The India vs USA match will be broadcast live on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 3 and SONY TEN 3 HDThe match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. You can follow News18 Sports' live blogs for in-depth coverage of the match with live reports fromcorrespondents inside the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium.