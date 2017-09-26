GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Indian Captain Amarjit Singh Confident of Strong Showing

India's captain for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Amarjit Singh has said that his players have worked extremely hard in the last couple of years and are not afraid of facing tough opponents in the upcoming mega event, starting October 6.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2017, 4:10 PM IST
India U17 captain Amarjit Singh.
Margao: India's captain for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Amarjit Singh has said that his players have worked extremely hard in the last couple of years and are not afraid of facing tough opponents in the upcoming mega event, starting October 6.

"Under the new Portuguese coach Luis Norton de Matos we have learnt a lot of new things. The foreign tour has also helped us to be mentally tough against tough opponents. And now we are not afraid to play against the tough opponents," said Amarjit.

India have been placed in Group A in the FIFA U-17 World Cup alongside USA, Colombia and Ghana.

The hosts will face USA on October 6, followed by Colombia and Ghana on October 9 and October 12 respectively at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

"Our plan is to put the best foot forward for the upcoming tournament and play good matches. We have worked really hard and are capable of playing well. We can build good image of out team in the next few weeks during the tournament," said the skipper.

The Indian team will leave for New Delhi tomorrow afternoon.
