FIFA U-17 World Cup: Indian Football Team's Jersey Launched

With under a month to go now for the historic FIFA Under 17 World Cup in the country, apparel giants Nike launched the kit that the Young Indian Lions will be wearing at the prestigious tournament.The new national team kit for India boasts of Nike's proprietary Dri-FIT technology that helps draw sweat away from the body to the exterior of the kits.In a new shade of blue, the kit features an orange stripe that runs the length of the kit and these expand when the players are in motion. These innovations help maximize ventilation and allow the players to perform at their best by remaining cooler, drier, and more comfortable.The young Indian brigade were delighted with their new attire and star player Jackson Singh said: "This is our moment; we want to tell the world that Indian football has arrived. As a team, we aren’t afraid of our opponents, we don’t get intimidated and we are ready to put everything on the line for our country."Meanwhile, star India senior player Sunil Chhetri also heaped praise on Nike by saying that these innovative kits will definitely help the team on the field."Over the years, I have witnessed the India national team kits evolve as the game has. As we continue our journey in the world of football, Nike’s new innovations in the kit will certainly help the team on the field. The material is much lighter and the air truly flows through the jersey to keep us dry on the pitch," Chhetri said.