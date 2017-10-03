FIFA U-17 World Cup: Iran Team Arrive in Goa

A 21-member Iran national team arrived here on Tuesday to play in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, beginning on October 6. Iran, who are placed along with Germany, Guinea and Costa Rica in Group 'C', will play their first match against Guinea on October 7.After failing to qualify for its first eight tournaments, Iran competed at their first FIFA U-17 World Cup at Trinidad and Tobago 2001, were they suffered three defeats and finished bottom of their group. Eight years later, the Asian side participated in Nigeria 2009, where they advanced from their pool, but lost in the round of 16 to Uruguay, 1-2 after extra time.At UAE 2013, Iran again reached the knockout stages, but again came unstruck, losing 1-4 to Nigeria, the eventual winners of the competition. Iran topped Group A at the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship, due to a better goal difference than second-placed UAE. They then made certain of their place at the U-17 World Cup by comfortably disposing of Vietnam (5-0) in the quarter-finals, before beating Korea DPR in the semi-finals via a penaltyshoot-out, following a 1-1 draw.In the final versus Iraq, which failed to produce a goal after 120 minutes of football, the Iranians were involved in another shoot out but this time they ended up on the wrong end of the scoreline (3-4). Abbas Chamanyan coached number of clubs prior to being handed the reins of the Iranian U-20 national team in 2002.The following year he took charge of the U-17 team for the first time, guiding them to a fourth-place finish at the 2004 AFC U-17 Championship. Although Iran couldn't qualify for the 2005 U-17 World Cup, the 53-year old tactician returned to the helm in 2016 and subsequently oversaw their qualification for India 2017 via the AFC U-16 Championship.