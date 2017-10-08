FIFA U-17 World Cup: Iraq vs Mexico Highlights - As It Happened

News18 Sports Updated:October 8, 2017, 10:32 PM IST

21:59(IST) FULL-TIME: Both teams share spoils as Iraq and Mexico match ends in a thrilling draw. Dawood got onto the scoresheet for Iraq in the first half, while De La Rosa scored the equaliser in the second half for Mexico. Because of this result, England top Group F with three points. FULL-TIME: Both teams share spoils as Iraq and Mexico match ends in a thrilling draw. Dawood got onto the scoresheet for Iraq in the first half, while De La Rosa scored the equaliser in the second half for Mexico. Because of this result, England top Group F with three points. 21:51(IST) Injury: Mohammed suffers a bad injury and he is taken out on a stretcher. Alaa comes on for the injured Iraqi player in the extra time. 21:43(IST) We are into the last 10 minutes of the game now and by the looks of it, if any team is going to edge this clash, it will be Mexico. The two time giants are dominating the proceedings now in this rain hit clash in Kolkata. 21:32(IST) Chance: Stunning drive from the edge of the box by Mexican star Lainez but Iraq keeper Ibadi was equally brilliant. Lainez dodged the defender with a shimmy and then hit a fierce left foot shot. But Iraq keeper got down well towards his right and cleared the ball. Match locked at 1-1 after 74 mins. 21:25(IST) Chance: Dawood once again beats the offside trap and started running towards the goal from the right flank. Four defenders were chasing the Iraq striker as Dawood entered the box from the edge of the right hand side of the D and unleased a fierce drive. But the Mexican keeper was equal to hit and parried the ball away with his legs. Score remains 1-1 with 65 mins gone. 21:23(IST) Substitution for Iraq as Maytham Jabbar comes in place of skipper Mohammed Ridha. The second half has been dominated by Mexico and Iraq will hope this substitution will give them the edge. 21:11(IST) GOAL: A glaring error from the Iraqi defender and De la Rosa score the equaliser for Mexico in the 51st minuted. Lopez did well to to cut back the ball for for De La Rosa but there was a defender in between the two and he missed the ball completely. De La Rosa had enough time to stop the ball and shoot inside the bottom right corner of the keeper. GOAL: A glaring error from the Iraqi defender and De la Rosa score the equaliser for Mexico in the 51st minuted. Lopez did well to to cut back the ball for for De La Rosa but there was a defender in between the two and he missed the ball completely. De La Rosa had enough time to stop the ball and shoot inside the bottom right corner of the keeper. 21:07(IST) Chance: Bad mistake from the Mexican defenders and Ridha was one on one with the keeper. The Iraq skipper passed the ball on the right of the keeper and tried to go from the left to hit the ball into the goal. But Mexican defender Sandoval reached in time and cleared the ball. Iraq was really close in extending their lead. 21:03(IST) The players are coming back onto the ground and Mexico will now have to take the attack to Iraq, who currently lead 1-0 in the match. Both teams are having a conversation in their respective huddles. 20:52(IST) Half-time: Iraq go into the break with a slender lead of 1-0, courtesy of striker Dawood. Mexico on the other hand have hit the woodwork once but other than that they didn't trouble the Iraq keeper much. Half-time: Iraq go into the break with a slender lead of 1-0, courtesy of striker Dawood. Mexico on the other hand have hit the woodwork once but other than that they didn't trouble the Iraq keeper much. 20:42(IST) Chance: Dawood once again manages to beat the off-side trap and he was clear on the goal. But excellent tracking back from Mexican defender and skipper Robles and he forces the striker to shoot wide. Score remains 1-0 to Iraq with 40 mins gone in the first half. 20:35(IST) The referee is forced to show the first yellow of the day as Ridha jumps onto the foot of Mexican player Gamiz. The Iraqi skipper is the first one to go into the referee's book in this match. 20:33(IST) Chance: Dawood had a big chance to double the lead for Iraq but his shot trickled wide. The Iraq couldn't make a proper contact with the ball and the ball went paralled to the Mexican goal. After 30 mins, Iraq lead 1-0. Chance: Dawood had a big chance to double the lead for Iraq but his shot trickled wide. The Iraq couldn't make a proper contact with the ball and the ball went paralled to the Mexican goal. After 30 mins, Iraq lead 1-0. 20:31(IST) Things are just not happening for Mexico as Iraq is making life difficult for the players. They are closing down the Mexican players very quickly before their passing could hurt them. 20:24(IST) This could have been one of the saves of the tournament but the linesman was quick to raise the off-side flag. A beautful cross from one of the Mexican defenders and De La Rosa headed the ball from almost point blank range. But Iraq keeper Ibadi saved it diving on his left. However, even if that goal had gone in, it would not have counted. 20:19(IST) GOAL: Dream start for the Asian champions as Mohammed Dawood scores for Iraq in the 16th minute. A through ball to the striker and Dawood runs around the keeper and finishes calmly. Iraq has a new name to cheer and it's Mohammed Dawood. GOAL: Dream start for the Asian champions as Mohammed Dawood scores for Iraq in the 16th minute. A through ball to the striker and Dawood runs around the keeper and finishes calmly. Iraq has a new name to cheer and it's Mohammed Dawood. 20:10(IST) Iraq's number 7 Mohammed Dawood has looked menacing in these opening stages of the match and he is giving the Mexican defenders a run for their money. 20:04(IST) The opening few minutes have been very scrappy with lots of air ball being played by both the sides. However, Mexico is trying to stitch few passes and get the game going but Iraq players are not letting them do that and clearing the ball whenever they can. 19:57(IST) The players are now out on the ground for their respective national anthems and this will surely pump up the players before this crunch clash in the Group F. Mexico will look to win all three points and put pressure on England, who are currrently at the top of the group. The players are now out on the ground for their respective national anthems and this will surely pump up the players before this crunch clash in the Group F. Mexico will look to win all three points and put pressure on England, who are currrently at the top of the group. 19:55(IST) This will be a huge task for Iraq as they are up against 2-time champions Mexico. Since the 2005 edition in Peru, Mexico have been one of the most consistent sides of the tournament having won the title twice in a gap of six years, finishing runners-up in UAE in 2013 and being the semifinalists in Chile in the last edition. 19:54(IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of the FIFA Under 17 match between Iraq and Mexico. This is the second Group F match of the day. Earlier, England thrashed Chile 4-0 at the same venue.

Preview:



Two-time champions Mexico may be the heavyweights in Group F but they will face a strong opponent in Asian champions Iraq in their FIFA U-17 World Cup match here on Sunday. Since the 2005 edition in Peru, Mexico have been one of the most consistent sides of the tournament having won the title twice in a gap of six years, finishing runners-up in UAE in 2013 and being the semifinalists in Chile in the last edition.

On the other hand, Iraq are one of six sides that have lost all their matches in their maiden and only appearance at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2013. This time their preparation was affected with a FIFA ban to play matches in the country, which was lifted only in May. But despite all odds, Iraq are here with a promise. Iraq qualified for this prestigious tournament after emerging victorious in the 2016 AFC U-16 Championship by defeating Iran in the final.

"Our people are passionate about football and everybody is watching matches and to be part of FIFA world Cup after winning the Asian Championship is big honour. We want to go far," Iraq coach Qahtan Jathir said. Iraq's forward Mohammed Dawood is the player to look out for in the ongoing tournament.

The 16-year-old had led the turnaround for Iraq in the AFC U-16 Championship after they had failed to find the net in the first two matches. He made a welcome breakthrough against Oman in Iraq's final group-stage match, and then struck a brace against Uzbekistan in the quarter-finals and a hat-trick versus Japan in the last four to emerge top goalscorer and player of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mexico, who were the last to arrive in India as they were having a pre-conditioning in Spain, would be breathing easy with no Nigeria, who had eliminated them from the final and semi-finals in the 2013 and 2015 respectively, in the tournament. Mexico have a precocious talent in forward Jairo Torres, who made his Liga MX debut during 2016 Apertura at 16 years of age and was named Golden Ball winner at the CONCACAF qualifying event earlier this year.

The explosive attacker has impressed in the Liga MX U-20 competition, where he was a constant threat for his opponents with his skill of playing on either flank. Mexico would not be resting on the past laurels and are in no mood to take any team lightly. "We have changed some players. We have come with the aspiration to win the U-17 World Cup and create history again," chief coach Mario Arteaga said.



Squads:



Mexico:



Goalkeepers: Victor Andre Alcaraz Diaz, Cesar Ivan Lopez De Alba (Guadalajara); Cesar Rafael Ramos Becerra (Monterrey). Defenders: Alan Maeda Luevanos (Santos), Luis Alejandro Olivas Salcedo (Guadalajara), Oscar Haret Ortega Gatica (Amrica), Carlos Alejandro Robles Jimnez (Atlas), Adrin Vzquez Hernndez (Pachuca), Sergio Villarreal Lozano (Monterrey), Ral Martn Sandoval Zavala (Tijuana). Midfielders: Luis Javier Gamz vila (Tijuana), Carlos Eduardo Guerrero Zavala (Leon), Alexis Hazael Gutirrez Torres (Guadalajara), Diego Lanez Leyva (Amrica), Deivoon Alexander Magaa Rico (Guadalajara), Jess Andrs Prez lvarez (Quertaro), Marco Antonio Ruz Zarco (Atlas). Forwards: an Jairo Misael Torres Ramrez (Atlas), Roberto Carlos De la Rosa Gonzlez (Pachucha), Csar Sal Huerta Valera (Guadalajara), Daniel Guadalupe Lpez Valdez (Tijuana).



Iraq:



Goalkeepers: Vctor Andr Alcarz Daz, Csar Ivn Lpez De Alba (Guadalajara); Csar Rafael Ramos Becerra (Monterrey). Defenders: Ali Raad, Muntadher Abdulsada (Al Hidood); Abdulabbas Ayad, Ammar Mohammed (Al Talaba SC); Maytham Jabbar (Al Shola), Muntadher Mohammed (Al Kahraba), Mohammed Al-Baqer (Al Sina'a FC). Midfielders: Habeeb Mohammed, Saif Khalid, Mohammed Ridha (Al Talaba SC); Abbas Ali (Al Hussein SC), Bassam Shakir (Al Karkh SC), Mohammed Ali (Al Nagda), Moamel Karim (Al Shorta SC), Ahmed Sartip (Gas Al Shemal). Forwards: Mohammed Dawood (Al Naft SC), Ali Kareem

(Baghdad FC), Alaa Adnaan (Al Nagda).