FIFA U-17 World Cup: Jeakson Creates History but Colombia Edge India 2-1

India scored their first ever World Cup goal when Jeakson Singh headed home a Sanjeev Stalin corner, but Colombia ran out 2-1 winners as Juan Penaloza scored twice for the South American side.In the crucial fixture, both teams were edgy to start with and took time to settle down. The contest’s first moment of excitement was provided by the Indian team after Ninthoinganba Meetei and Boris Thangjam worked themselves out of a tight corner in the final third on the right wing, and played it in for Abhijit Sarkar who saw his shot from close range saved before it hit the crossbar and went out for a corner.It was the moment that swung the momentum of the game in favour of the boys in Blue and the crowd at JLN stadium showed their appreciation by raising the decibels by a few notches. Colombia’s midfield were getting overrun by the two cousins Amarjit Singh and Jeakson Singh which in turn meant the defence led by Anwar Ali stood tall against their more established opponents.The South American side’s best outlet looked to be their left flank with Leandro Campaz’s quick feet, but Boris who returned to the side after suspension kept him at bay. Luis Norton de Matos’ side was not just charged up but more far more confident than their first outing. Meetei and Jeakson were not giving the Colombians an inch in midfield.Colombia’s best chances came in the space of a couple of minutes as half time approached as both Campaz’s header and Yadir Meneses left footed volley drew two diving saves from Dheeraj Singh. All India needed to cap off a fantastic first half was their first World Cup goal, and in stoppage time, Boris weaved through Colombia’s defence and set up Rahul KP, who ferocious shot bounced off the cross bar.India looked to continue in the same vein after the interval, but it was Juan Penaloza’s fancy footwork and left footed curler that broke the deadlock and the hearts of Indian fans early in the second half. A lull followed as India began to regroup and de Matos threw in Nongdamba Naorem and Aniket Jadhav in place of Boris and Abhijit Sarkar.Naorem almost had an instant effect on proceedings but to the relief of Kevin Mier he shot over. Both the subs had, as expected brought in some much needed zest as India began to up the ante. The final whistle was drawing closer and India’s search for an equaliser saw Aniket Jadhav win a corner. The excitement touched fever pitch, and once Sanjeev Stalin’s swung it in, an unmarked Jeakson Singh headed it home with force as the JLN erupted at the sight of the historic goal.The joy was short lived though as India were caught napping by Penaloza who calmly slotted it home past the onrushing Dheeraj. India’s attempts for a second equaliser on the night went in vain as Colombia came away with a not so comfortable 2-1 win. India who did not let Komal have a go against Colombia, will now face two time champions Ghana in final group stage game on October 12, in New Delhi. This loss means that India are virtually out of the tournament.