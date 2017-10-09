The India Under-17 football team went down fighting to Colombia 2-1 in their second group match of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.Colombian star Penaloza struck a second half brace as India lost their second match of the tournament in as many games. But before his second goal, Indian star Jeakson Singh created history by becoming the first Indian to score a goal in a FIFA World Cup.India were trailing by one goal to nil after Penaloza gave Colombia the lead in the 49th minute. But in the 82nd minute, Jeakson jumped the highest and headed home the ball from a corner to equalise for the hosts.The entire stadium went berserk as the ball went into the top corner with stunning pace and coach Luis Norton De Matos too couldn't control himself and started celebrating like a passionate fan on the touchline.However, India's joy was short lived as merely one minute later, Penaloza struck again to give Colombia a 2-1 lead. The South America giants held on and clinched their first win of the tournament.As for India, they remain at the bottom of the group with zero points after two matches and are virtually out of the competition. India next take on Ghana in their last group match of the tournament on October 12.