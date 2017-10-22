FIFA U-17 World Cup, Live Score, Spain vs Iran
Follow all the live action from FIFA U-17 World Cup as Spain take on Iran.
Spain celebrate after scoring a goal. (Twitter/FIFA)
Going by form and pedigree, the three-time runners-up have their nose ahead, but the Asian surprise package has show tremendous grit and purpose on its way to the last eight stage in the ongoing edition.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Throw-In - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
On Target - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Throw-In - Spain
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Cross - Spain : Juan Miranda
Throw-In - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi
Cross - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Cross - Spain : Cesar Gelabert
Off Target - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres
On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz
On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Goal - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Foul - Spain : Cesar Gelabert
Free Kick - Iran
Cross - Spain : Abel Ruiz
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Goal Kick - Iran
Foul - Iran : Amir Zadeh
Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Off Target - Spain : Cesar Gelabert
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Foul - Spain : Cesar Gelabert
Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh
Throw-In - Spain
Foul - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Free Kick - Spain : Ferran Torres
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda
Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda
Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Off Target - Spain : Ferran Torres
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh
Free Kick - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres
On Target - Spain : Cesar Gelabert
Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez
Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali
Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume
Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez
Foul - Spain : Antonio Blanco
Yellow Card - Spain : Antonio Blanco
Free Kick - Iran
