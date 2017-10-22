GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
FIFA U-17 World Cup, Live Score, Spain vs Iran

Follow all the live action from FIFA U-17 World Cup as Spain take on Iran.

Updated:October 22, 2017, 5:09 PM IST
FIFA U-17 World Cup, Live Score, Spain vs Iran
Spain celebrate after scoring a goal. (Twitter/FIFA)
PREVIEW: European champions Spain are the overwhelming favourites as they brace up to play rank outsider Iran in their quarterfinal match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Going by form and pedigree, the three-time runners-up have their nose ahead, but the Asian surprise package has show tremendous grit and purpose on its way to the last eight stage in the ongoing edition.

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0

Start of First Half

1:53

Throw-In - Spain : Sergio Gomez

2:15

Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

3:29

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

3:42

On Target - Spain : Mateu Jaume

3:48

Foul - Spain : Ferran Torres

4:10

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

4:51

Throw-In - Spain

6:41

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

7:32

Cross - Spain : Juan Miranda

7:52

Throw-In - Iran : Mohammad G'beishavi

9:21

Cross - Spain : Mateu Jaume

9:37

Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

10:33

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

11:2

Cross - Spain : Cesar Gelabert

11:8

Off Target - Spain : Mateu Jaume

11:41

Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

13:1

Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

13:8

On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz

13:13

On Target - Spain : Abel Ruiz

13:13

Goal - Spain : Abel Ruiz

14:23

Foul - Spain : Cesar Gelabert

14:37

Free Kick - Iran

15:28

Cross - Spain : Abel Ruiz

15:59

Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

17:14

Goal Kick - Iran

18:13

Foul - Iran : Amir Zadeh

19:5

Free Kick - Spain : Sergio Gomez

19:8

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

19:33

Off Target - Spain : Cesar Gelabert

19:38

Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

19:49

Foul - Spain : Cesar Gelabert

20:11

Free Kick - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

21:5

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

22:59

Goal Kick - Iran : Ali Zadeh

24:8

Throw-In - Spain

24:16

Foul - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

24:26

Free Kick - Spain : Ferran Torres

24:55

Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

25:52

Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

26:48

Throw-In - Spain : Juan Miranda

27:17

Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

27:35

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

30:4

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

31:15

Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

31:28

Cross - Spain : Sergio Gomez

31:50

Off Target - Spain : Ferran Torres

31:0

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

32:31

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

32:53

Foul - Iran : A'rhossien H'einzadeh

33:20

Free Kick - Spain : Mateu Jaume

34:7

Cross - Spain : Ferran Torres

34:10

On Target - Spain : Cesar Gelabert

34:35

Corner - Spain : Sergio Gomez

35:14

Throw-In - Iran : Ahmad Jalali

36:54

Throw-In - Spain : Mateu Jaume

38:38

Goal Kick - Spain : Alvaro Fernandez

40:13

Foul - Spain : Antonio Blanco

40:24

Yellow Card - Spain : Antonio Blanco

40:48

Free Kick - Iran

