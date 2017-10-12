FIFA U-17 World Cup, Live Updates, Turkey vs Paraguay
Follow the action with our live commentary
The Paraguay U-17 team in action (Getty Images)
Preview: Assured of a pre-quarterfinal spot, Paraguay's unbeaten team would aim to end its group B engagements on a perfect note when it takes on a struggling Turkey in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup. After defeating Mali 3-2 and New Zealand 4-2, the South American team, one of the favourites to lift the title, will be looking to dominate Turkey.
Paraguay have displayed an attacking game in both the games, with their strikers and in-form players Anibal Voga and Leonardo Sanchez, netting the ball at all the right times. But their coach Gustavo Morinigo would expect that his boys are not over-enthusiastic and defend well.
Paraguay's defence was breached twice by African under-17 champions Mali in the opening game and their coach has stated that this was an area which needed to be worked on.
"I am very concerned with the defence and I realise that we are risking too much and are open. My strikers, I know, can score goals. For the next game, we need to work more on our defence and tactics," Morinigo told reporters after the game against Kiwis.
But overall, the South American team has been unstoppable and with their berth confirmed in the next round, they would be eager to finish the league engagements on a high.
Turkey, on the other hand, will be looking to register their first win and keep their slim chances alive in the tournament.
After being beaten 3-0 by Mali, Turkey need to regroup themselves but will have a stiff task in hand. Their coach has admitted that the players from opposition teams are physically well-built and in this game, this factor will again play a crucial role.
Teams (from): Paraguay: Diego Huesca, Jesus Rolon, Roberto Fernandez, Pedro Alvarez, Alexis Duarte, Braian Ojeda, Antonio Galeano, Stevens Gomez, Fernando Romero, Julio Baez, Leonardo Sanchez, Angel Roa, Marcelo Rolon, Victor Villasanti, Luis Zarate, Anibal Vega, Fernando Cardozo, Blas Armoa, Jonathan Martinez, Giovanni Bogado, Alan Rodriguez.
Turkey: Berke Ozer, Emirhan Civelek, Melih Gokcimen, Sahan Akyuz, Ozan Kabak, Sefa Akgun, Ahmed Kutucu, Kerem Kesgin, Malik Karaahmet, Atalay Babachan, Recep Gul, Eren Bilen, Ismail Cokcalis, Umut Gunes, Yunus Akgun, Sezer Taskolu, Egehan Gok, Abdussamed Karnucu, Berk Cetin, Embiya Ayyildiz, Ozan Oruc.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Foul - Turkey : Abdussamed Karnucu
On Target - Paraguay : Anibal Vega
Missed Penalty - Paraguay : Anibal Vega
Foul - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Free Kick - Paraguay
Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Cross - Paraguay : Blas Armoa
Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Cross - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul
On Target - Turkey : Malik Karaahmet
Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon
Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul
Throw-In - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Off Target - Paraguay : Anibal Vega
Goal Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer
Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak
Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Cross - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Offside - Paraguay : Anibal Vega
Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Foul - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Free Kick - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Foul - Paraguay : Victor Villasanti
Free Kick - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Cross - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak
Free Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca
Foul - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin
Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Cross - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Cross - Paraguay : Blas Armoa
Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca
Off Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca
On Target - Paraguay : Anibal Vega
Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak
Free Kick - Paraguay : Blas Armoa
Off Target - Paraguay : Blas Armoa
Goal Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer
Foul - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Yellow Card - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Free Kick - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen
Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca
Foul - Turkey : Recep Gul
Free Kick - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon
Throw-In - Paraguay : Pedro Alvarez
Off Target - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin
Corner - Turkey : Recep Gul
Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen
On Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul
Throw-In - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Off Target - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul
On Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Off Target - Paraguay : Blas Armoa
Goal Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer
Foul - Paraguay : Blas Armoa
Foul - Turkey : Ozan Kabak
Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
On Target - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Goal - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Offside - Turkey : Yunus Akgun
Cross - Paraguay : Blas Armoa
On Target - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo
Goal - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo
Foul - Turkey : Sefa Akgun
Free Kick - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Corner - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin
Foul - Paraguay : Anibal Vega
Free Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer
Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon
Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
On Target - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Off Target - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin
Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Substitution - Paraguay (In: Fernando Romero, Out: Anibal Vega)
Foul - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Free Kick - Turkey
Foul - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen
Free Kick - Paraguay
Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon
Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
Foul - Paraguay : Luis Zarate
Free Kick - Turkey : Berke Ozer
Foul - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon
Free Kick - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin
Cross - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin
Foul - Turkey : Recep Gul
Free Kick - Paraguay
Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Throw-In - Paraguay : Jesus Rolon
Foul - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo
Free Kick - Turkey : Recep Gul
Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca
On Target - Turkey : Malik Karaahmet
Foul - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Yellow Card - Turkey : Atalay Babacan
Substitution - Turkey (In: Ahmed Kutucu, Out: Malik Karaahmet)
Free Kick - Paraguay
Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen
Foul - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo
Free Kick - Turkey : Kerem Kesgin
Cross - Turkey : Ramazan Civelek
Off Target - Turkey : Yunus Akgun
Goal Kick - Paraguay : Diego Huesca
Throw-In - Turkey : Bekir Gokcimen
Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul
Cross - Turkey : Recep Gul
On Target - Turkey : Yunus Akgun
Cross - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Corner - Paraguay : Giovanni Bogado
On Target - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Goal - Paraguay : Antonio Galeano
Foul - Paraguay : Fernando Cardozo
Free Kick - Turkey : Abdussamed Karnucu
