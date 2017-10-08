FIFA U-17 World Cup: LOC Blames SAI After Water Crisis at JLN

The local organising committee of the FIFA U-17 World Cup blamed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for the water crisis during India's opening match of the tournament in the capital. India played their maiden World Cup game, against USA, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday."We know that there were issues with the distribution of water for the first match day of the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017 in New Delhi. There was a provision made by the stadium, as providing drinking water is the responsibility of the facility owner, but there was a lapse on the distribution," the LOC said in a statement.The LOC said they will make adequate arrangement for providing water after more than 25000 schoolchildren suffered in the absence of water during the match. It added, "We will be working as hard as possible with all facility owners to ensure that drinking water is readily available for all spectators from here on."The thirsty children, after braving the heat for hours and cheering their team for the entire first half, were forced to fight for as basic an amenity as water.