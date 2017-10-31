FIFA U-17 World Cup: Mamata Says Kolkata Clocked Over 45 Per Cent of Total Spectators

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said Kolkata clocked in the highest spectator count among all venues of the just-concluded FIFA U-17 World Cup."Kolkata achieves a unique position in the U-17 World Cup. Out of 13 lakh 47 thousand spectators in India who watched the U-17 matches in all the venues, Kolkata is the highest with 6 lakh 8 thousand watching it at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan," Banerjee said in a Facebook post.She said this figure is "more than 45 per cent of the total spectator count.""Next highest is Delhi with 19.78 per cent. The per match spectator average in India is 25,906, while in Kolkata it is 55,345 - more than double. It is all about our passion for football and the excellent arrangements at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan," she added.