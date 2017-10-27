FIFA U-17 World Cup: Meet Kolkata's Football Jersey Man

A quick, rather long walk around the massive expanse of green that is the Maidan in the City of Joy always gives a very good essence of how passionate people are about football. Not that it hasn’t been well documented over the years, but there are multiple instances which will place football well over cricket.For the last 40 years or so, Jacky Da has been as big a contributor to football in Kolkata and India as any. He proudly boasts that everyone from the likes of Krishanu Dey to Majid Bhaskar to the more recent Sony Norde of Mohun Bagan are his faithful customers.“No matter what the tournament, whether it is Indian football or an international tournament like a World Cup or a Euro, you will always find replica jerseys and kits of all the football teams in my shop.”“Brazil’s jersey has gone like hot cakes, and so have those of France and England. Once the semi-finals were over, the biggest demand has been for the England jersey, but unfortunately I am out of stock at this point of time,” he points out.Snuck away in a corner of the well-known Maidan market, the energetic and effervescent Jacky da has been doing what he does best for close to half a century, with no plans of change. There is no one in the market who cannot point out to you where his shop is, and once you reach there – all you can see is jerseys of the best footballers in the world, waiting for a buyer.The man himself is a Manchester United fan according to him, and rues the fact that the final on October 28 will not be played between Brazil vs Germany.“Brazil did not play well enough to reach the final of the tournament, but England have been very good right from the start and their striker Rhian Brewster is a top quality player who will do well,” he analyses and predicts.“England will be the Champions this time, Spain are a good team, but they are no match.”There is no doubt that the people in Kolkata are massive fans of Brazil and it is a little disappointing for the fans that they are not in the final.Over the years, things have changed in football according to the man who has seen and interacted with more than his fair share of footballers. The problem according to him is the lack of money and stability.“Lots of youngsters come and buy jerseys, but since the 90s, the craze to play the sport in a structure isn’t there in Bengal anymore. It reflects on the national team,” he signs off.