1-min read

FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs Chile Highlights - As It Happened

Follow all the live action from FIFA U-17 World Cup as Mexico take on Chile.

Updated:October 14, 2017, 10:54 PM IST
Mexico U-17 Football Team. (Getty Images)
PREVIEW: Mexico face a must win clash against down and out Chile when the teams meet in a Group F encounter of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Saturday.
Mexico were held 1-1 by surprise package Iraq in their first match. They went on to suffer a narrow 2-3 reverse against England.

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0

Start of First Half

1:21

Off Target - Mexico : Roberto Rosa

1:48

Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

1:0

Foul - Chile : Ignacio Contreras

2:14

Free Kick - Mexico : Marco Ruiz

2:36

Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez

3:56

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

4:23

Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez

4:26

Off Target - Mexico : Roberto Rosa

4:50

Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez

4:53

Off Target - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

5:16

Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

5:37

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

5:46

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

6:24

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

7:1

Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

7:48

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

8:50

Foul - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

9:41

Free Kick - Mexico : Jairo Torres

10:20

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

11:28

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

11:59

Throw-In - Chile : Nicolas Aravena

12:43

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

15:9

Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

15:30

Cross - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

15:54

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

16:16

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

17:8

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

19:3

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

19:26

Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez

19:57

Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

20:50

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

20:59

Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez

22:2

Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez

22:13

Off Target - Mexico : Marco Ruiz

22:38

Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

23:26

Foul - Chile : Sebastian Valencia

24:32

Free Kick - Mexico : Diego Lainez

24:53

On Target - Mexico : Diego Lainez

25:40

Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez

26:13

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

26:51

On Target - Mexico : Luis Olivas

27:15

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

28:9

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

28:42

Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez

30:56

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

31:50

Off Target - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

32:16

Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

32:39

Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

32:50

Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez

33:19

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

33:49

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

34:37

On Target - Mexico : Marco Ruiz

35:10

Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

35:46

Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

35:56

Cross - Chile : Ignacio Contreras

36:8

Off Target - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

36:36

Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez

37:45

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

38:28

Throw-In - Mexico : Carlos Robles

40:33

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

41:17

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

42:27

Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

43:19

Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

44:48

Cross - Chile : Pedro Campos

44:48

Cross - Mexico : Marco Ruiz

44:56

Off Target - Mexico : Alexis Gutierrez

45:1

Cross - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

45:14

Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

45:39

Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

45:0

On Target - Mexico : Diego Lainez

45:0

Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez

45:0

Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez

45:0

Half Time

46:1

Start of Second Half

46:1

Substitution - Chile (In: Diego Valencia, Out: Pedro Campos)

46:52

Foul - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

46:58

Yellow Card - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

47:52

Free Kick - Mexico

48:1

Cross - Mexico : Alexis Gutierrez

48:27

Foul - Mexico : Diego Lainez

48:52

Free Kick - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel

49:6

Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez

49:42

On Target - Mexico : Jairo Torres

50:15

Corner - Mexico : Jairo Torres

50:59

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

51:21

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

51:50

Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

54:3

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

54:25

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

55:53

Off Target - Mexico : Luis Olivas

56:16

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

56:54

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

57:5

Foul - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

57:18

Free Kick - Mexico : Luis Olivas

57:51

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

58:28

Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

58:47

Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

59:31

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

60:5

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

60:37

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

60:55

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

62:31

Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez

62:59

Substitution - Mexico (In: Daniel Lopez, Out: Jesus Perez)

63:14

Corner - Mexico : Jairo Torres

63:55

Foul - Chile : Nicolas Aravena

64:13

Free Kick - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

64:25

Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

65:16

Cross - Mexico : Jairo Torres

65:56

Cross - Chile : Ignacio Contreras

66:23

Substitution - Chile (In: Antonio Diaz, Out: Yerco Oyanedel)

67:12

Foul - Mexico : Marco Ruiz

67:25

Free Kick - Chile : Diego Valencia

68:3

Corner - Chile : Nicolas Aravena

68:4

Foul - Chile : Matias Silva

68:45

Substitution - Mexico (In: Carlos Guerrero, Out: Alexis Gutierrez)

69:58

Yellow Card - Mexico : Marco Ruiz

69:59

Foul - Mexico : Marco Ruiz

71:39

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

72:27

Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez

73:14

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

73:23

Foul - Mexico : Luis Olivas

73:55

Free Kick - Chile : Ignacio Contreras

73:58

Cross - Chile : Ignacio Contreras

74:16

On Target - Mexico : Diego Lainez

75:32

Foul - Chile : Lucas Alarcon

75:55

Yellow Card - Chile : Lucas Alarcon

77:58

Substitution - Chile (In: Willian Gama, Out: Oliver Rojas)

79:10

Substitution - Mexico (In: Luis Gamiz, Out: Marco Ruiz)

79:31

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

80:30

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

80:39

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

81:27

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

81:37

Offside - Mexico : Daniel Lopez

82:29

Throw-In - Chile : Lucas Alarcon

82:50

Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez

83:13

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

84:8

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

84:28

Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez

85:15

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

85:47

Foul - Chile : Sebastian Valencia

86:8

Free Kick - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

86:24

Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval

87:42

Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez

87:47

Off Target - Mexico : Jairo Torres

88:30

Foul - Mexico : Jairo Torres

88:45

Yellow Card - Mexico : Jairo Torres

89:2

Free Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez

89:20

Foul - Mexico

89:40

Yellow Card - Mexico : Luis Gamiz

89:58

Yellow Card - Chile : Sebastian Valencia

90:18

Free Kick - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

90:0

Off Target - Mexico : Roberto Rosa

90:0

Cross - Mexico : Jairo Torres

90:0

Cross - Mexico : Jairo Torres

90:0

Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez

90:0

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

90:0

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

90:0

Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga

90:0

Off Target - Chile : Willian Gama

90:0

End of Second Half

90:0

Match Completed

