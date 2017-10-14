FIFA U-17 World Cup, Mexico vs Chile Highlights - As It Happened
Follow all the live action from FIFA U-17 World Cup as Mexico take on Chile.
Mexico U-17 Football Team. (Getty Images)
Mexico were held 1-1 by surprise package Iraq in their first match. They went on to suffer a narrow 2-3 reverse against England.
FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017
Start of First Half
Off Target - Mexico : Roberto Rosa
Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Foul - Chile : Ignacio Contreras
Free Kick - Mexico : Marco Ruiz
Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez
Off Target - Mexico : Roberto Rosa
Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Off Target - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Foul - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Free Kick - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Chile : Nicolas Aravena
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez
Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez
Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Off Target - Mexico : Marco Ruiz
Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Foul - Chile : Sebastian Valencia
Free Kick - Mexico : Diego Lainez
On Target - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
On Target - Mexico : Luis Olivas
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Off Target - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
On Target - Mexico : Marco Ruiz
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Chile : Ignacio Contreras
Off Target - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Mexico : Carlos Robles
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Corner - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Cross - Chile : Pedro Campos
Cross - Mexico : Marco Ruiz
Off Target - Mexico : Alexis Gutierrez
Cross - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Throw-In - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
On Target - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Half Time
Start of Second Half
Substitution - Chile (In: Diego Valencia, Out: Pedro Campos)
Foul - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Yellow Card - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Free Kick - Mexico
Cross - Mexico : Alexis Gutierrez
Foul - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Free Kick - Chile : Yerco Oyanedel
Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez
On Target - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Corner - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Off Target - Mexico : Luis Olivas
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Free Kick - Mexico : Luis Olivas
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Goal Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Cross - Mexico : Jesus Perez
Substitution - Mexico (In: Daniel Lopez, Out: Jesus Perez)
Corner - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Foul - Chile : Nicolas Aravena
Free Kick - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Cross - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Cross - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Cross - Chile : Ignacio Contreras
Substitution - Chile (In: Antonio Diaz, Out: Yerco Oyanedel)
Foul - Mexico : Marco Ruiz
Free Kick - Chile : Diego Valencia
Corner - Chile : Nicolas Aravena
Foul - Chile : Matias Silva
Substitution - Mexico (In: Carlos Guerrero, Out: Alexis Gutierrez)
Yellow Card - Mexico : Marco Ruiz
Foul - Mexico : Marco Ruiz
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Corner - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Foul - Mexico : Luis Olivas
Free Kick - Chile : Ignacio Contreras
Cross - Chile : Ignacio Contreras
On Target - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Foul - Chile : Lucas Alarcon
Yellow Card - Chile : Lucas Alarcon
Substitution - Chile (In: Willian Gama, Out: Oliver Rojas)
Substitution - Mexico (In: Luis Gamiz, Out: Marco Ruiz)
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Offside - Mexico : Daniel Lopez
Throw-In - Chile : Lucas Alarcon
Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Goal Kick - Mexico : Cesar Lopez
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Foul - Chile : Sebastian Valencia
Free Kick - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Throw-In - Mexico : Raul Sandoval
Cross - Mexico : Diego Lainez
Off Target - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Foul - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Yellow Card - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Free Kick - Chile : Julio Borquez
Foul - Mexico
Yellow Card - Mexico : Luis Gamiz
Yellow Card - Chile : Sebastian Valencia
Free Kick - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Off Target - Mexico : Roberto Rosa
Cross - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Cross - Mexico : Jairo Torres
Throw-In - Mexico : Adrian Vazquez
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Throw-In - Chile : Gaston Zuniga
Off Target - Chile : Willian Gama
End of Second Half
Match Completed
