FIFA U-17 World Cup: 'Pampano Penalty', 'Baked Ballon d'Or Rossogolla' During Football Fever

To provide the best in the world with the best from the world, West Bengal Fisheries Department is treating FIFA Under-17 World Cup players with a variety of seafood from the Middle East, Philippines, Turkey, Mali, New Zealand and from Bengal.Speaking to News18, Soumyajit Das, Managing Director of West Bengal Fisheries Development Corporation (WBFDC) said, “Varieties of fish like Pampano (Florida), Ombak, Vannamei Prawn (Thailand, Vietnam), King Crabs, Cobia also known as Black Salmon (Australia and Japan) will be used to fuse with traditional Bengali cuisine.”“The resulting dishes will also have a twist in their names, with the dishes being called Pampano Penalty, Cobia Somersault Shot, Vannamei Volley, Ombak Banana Kick, King Crab Crossbar etc. I am sure people, as well as guests from FIFA and players, will like our signature dishes,” he said.When asked where one could get their hands on these signature dishes, he said, “We have our own restaurant called All Fish at Salt Lake’s Nalban Sector V and at Eco Park in New Town area. Both the places are close to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). We will arrange special travel arrangements to these foreign guests who wish to have the fine cuisine in our restaurant. We will also provide delivery to their respective hotels as well.”Besides seafood, All Fish has a speciality dessert called ‘FIFA Makha Sandesh’ and ‘Baked Ballon d'Or Rossogolla’.“Hygiene is one of our top priorities while making these food items. We are using the best quality spices, fish and herbs to prepare these foods. Our chefs have undergone special training to fuse international taste with Bengali flavour,” Das said.“We have a helpline. FIFA managers and officials can call us to help serve them better,” Das said.