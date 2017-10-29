FIFA U-17 World Cup: Phil Foden Roars the Loudest for Young Lions

Showed Pep Guardiola Phil Foden’s goal that made it 4-2 England in U17 WC final - he visibly beamed when then talking about him — Guy Mowbray (@Guymowbray) October 28, 2017

English football’s youngest and brightest star, Phil Foden helped his country win yet another youth title after he scored two crucial goals in the final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup against Spain at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.The 17-year-old has been a pivotal part of the English attack in India may have found the back of the net only thrice, but ask anyone of his teammates and they will tell you that the number 7 has been the one who has pulled the strings for this rather 'Un-English' England team.After the final, a dejected Spain U-17 coach Santiago Denia noted that Foden is an exceptional talent and he had the potential to go the distance and tear apart defences.The young left-footed wizard was born in Stockport, and has spent almost half his life with Manchester City. The boy is blessed with quick feet, an ability to keep the ball glued to his feet like a magnet and also the ability to glide past defences at the blink of an eye.England’s first ever winner of the Golden Ball at this level, without an iota of doubt been inspirational throughout, leaving audiences gasping with his silken skills and defenders on their knees.It is definitely not a flash in the pan or a one off display, because that would not leave a certain Pep Guardiola ‘speechless’.After Manchester City’s win at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday in the English Premier League, Pep was quizzed about Foden, and his response was, “I'm going to play him in the position he has played at the World Cup. Phil has been with the first team since the beginning of the season and he played some fantastic football against Manchester United and Real Madrid. He trains with us every single day. He's just 17 but he is a player in our squad.”Foden is often called the English David Silva, he travelled with his club during the pre-season tour before leaving England for the World Cup and has clearly more than impressed the boss.Speculation is rife that he is likely to make his first team debut sooner rather than later for the Citizens as Pep pointed out that this World Cup was a learning curve steeper and more important than being with the second team at the club.Excellent on the ball, Foden’s ability to make something out of practically nothing is probably his biggest quality and to be able to do it regularly at the highest level against the best in the world in front of more than 60,000 people is called being a big match player."He's played a World Cup and when he grows up and graduates to the senior World Cup he will know exactly what to do. Playing in the World Cup against Spain, Brazil, all the African teams and learning from the situation is always beneficial," pointed out his boss at City.The praise for the young boy has been free flowing and there can be no doubting the merit. With the years to come and with the right amount of mentoring, Foden could become one of the most menacing and dangerous midfielders of his generation.Cesc Fabregas, Neymar, Andrea Pirlo, Gigi Buffon and Toni Kroos – these modern greats are among the few who used the U-17 World Cup to announce their arrival in the beautiful game.Foden certainly has his task cut out if he is to join this elite list, but the youngster certainly has all the ingredients to do so.