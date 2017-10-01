Presence of Families Will Motivate Us More, Says India U-17 Team

With five days left for the FIFA U-17 World Cup to kick-off, the India U-17 football team members said the presence of their families during the matches will motivate them to perform better."On behalf of the team, I can say that the AIFF has already planned to get our families to Delhi and host them so that they can watch our games, even during the AFC U-16 Championship in Goa (in September 2015), the AIFF had ensured that our parents were present during the matches and that made the occasion all the more memorable for us," skipper Amarjit Singh said.The entire India squad were extremely happy when they heard that the process to bring their parents to the national capital for the matches has already started."This is so motivational, it's a great motivation to have your parents around to watch you play in a World Cup," striker Aniket Jadhav from Maharashtra said.Sanjeev Stalin, who hails from Bengaluru, said it's a pre-Diwali gift for him. "The last time during AFC U-16 Finals all our parents were here. It's always nice to see your dear ones during the championship," the defender and set-piece specialist said.Manipur's Md. Shahjahan admitted that this is a novel concept for him."I wasn't in the squad during the AFC U-16 Finals but since then I have only heard stories from my teammates about their parents cheering for them. On the 6th when I step on to the ground, I know my parents will be the loudest cheerleaders. Nothing can be more inspirational for me," midfielder Shahjahan said.