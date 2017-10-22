FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter-final, Brazil vs Germany, Highlights: As It Happened

FIFA U-17 World Cup, 2017

1:0 Start of First Half

1:34 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

3:38 Throw-In - Brazil

3:46 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

4:34 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

6:13 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

6:34 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

6:47 Off Target - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

7:32 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

8:4 Corner - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

8:19 Cross - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

9:7 Foul - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin

9:24 Free Kick - Brazil

9:58 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

10:1 Cross - Brazil : Brenner Silva

10:44 Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva

12:30 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

12:55 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

13:29 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

14:25 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

16:34 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

16:42 Foul - Germany : Yann Bisseck

16:51 Free Kick - Brazil : Marcos Santos

17:15 Cross - Germany : Dominik Becker

18:10 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

18:38 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

19:21 Offside - Germany : John Yeboah

19:48 Free Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

20:19 Foul - Brazil : Lucas Halter

21:2 On Target - Germany : Jann Arp

21:2 Penalty Kick - Germany : Jann Arp

22:40 Cross - Brazil : Luan Almeida

23:33 Foul - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

24:11 Free Kick - Brazil

24:25 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

24:43 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

24:0 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

25:5 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

25:23 Off Target - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

25:50 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

26:5 Cross - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

26:13 Foul - Brazil : Luan Almeida

26:37 Free Kick - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

26:41 Cross - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

27:8 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

27:45 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

27:51 Cross - Germany : John Yeboah

28:54 Foul - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin

30:48 Free Kick - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

31:2 On Target - Brazil : Brenner Silva

31:45 Corner - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin

31:53 Off Target - Germany : Lars Mai

33:7 Cross - Germany : Nicolas Kuhn

33:44 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

33:55 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

34:50 Cross - Germany : Dominik Becker

36:11 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

36:34 Foul - Brazil

37:1 Free Kick - Germany

37:29 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

38:7 Cross - Germany : Nicolas Kuhn

38:43 Corner - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

39:41 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

40:30 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

41:3 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

41:51 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

42:38 Cross - Germany : John Yeboah

42:46 Cross - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

42:57 Foul - Germany : Nicolas Kuhn

43:39 Free Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

44:29 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

45:37 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

45:0 Throw-In - Brazil : Luan Almeida

45:0 Cross - Germany : Jann Arp

45:0 Half Time

46:1 Start of Second Half

46:1 Substitution - Brazil (In: Weverson Costa, Out: Luan Almeida)

47:9 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

47:51 Throw-In - Brazil : Weverson Costa

48:10 Cross - Germany : John Yeboah

49:9 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

49:27 Foul - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

49:35 Free Kick - Germany : Jann Arp

50:21 On Target - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

50:43 Foul - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

50:56 Free Kick - Germany

51:16 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

51:55 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

52:52 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

53:21 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

54:30 Off Target - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

54:59 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

55:44 Cross - Brazil : Weverson Costa

55:55 Foul - Brazil : Weverson Costa

56:14 Free Kick - Germany : Yann Bisseck

56:45 Off Target - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

57:21 Corner - Germany : Elias A'uchabaka

57:26 Off Target - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

57:53 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

60:11 On Target - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

60:43 Corner - Brazil : Brenner Silva

60:48 Off Target - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

61:20 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

61:30 Throw-In - Brazil : Brenner Silva

61:37 Offside - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

62:57 Off Target - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

63:23 Substitution - Brazil (In: Yuri Silva, Out: Brenner Silva)

63:33 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

63:58 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

64:2 Foul - Brazil : Yuri Silva

65:28 Free Kick - Germany

65:45 Cross - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

66:24 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

66:48 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

68:6 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

68:19 Off Target - Germany : Jann Arp

68:39 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

70:18 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

71:4 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

71:29 On Target - Brazil : Weverson Costa

71:29 Goal - Brazil : Weverson Costa

73:12 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

73:19 Off Target - Brazil : Paulo Filho

75:31 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

75:45 Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos

75:52 Foul - Germany : Shaverdi Cetin

76:4 Free Kick - Brazil : Marcos Santos

76:20 Cross - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

76:24 Off Target - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

76:53 Substitution - Germany (In: Jan Boller, Out: Shaverdi Cetin)

77:1 Goal Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

77:29 On Target - Brazil : Paulo Filho

77:29 Goal - Brazil : Paulo Filho

80:13 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

80:21 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

81:11 On Target - Germany : Jann Arp

82:6 Foul - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

83:22 Substitution - Germany (In: Jessic Ngankam, Out: Elias A'uchabaka)

83:58 Substitution - Brazil (In: Matheus Stockl, Out: Victor Pereira)

86:48 Substitution - Germany (In: Noah Awuku, Out: Nicolas Kuhn)

87:8 Corner - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

87:54 Foul - Germany : Jessic Ngankam

88:28 Free Kick - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

88:38 Foul - Germany : Jessic Ngankam

88:57 Free Kick - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

89:21 Cross - Germany : John Yeboah

89:42 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

89:57 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

90:40 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

90:0 Throw-In - Brazil : Vitor Matos

90:0 Cross - Brazil : Vitor Matos

90:0 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

90:0 Throw-In - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

90:0 Throw-In - Germany : Noah Awuku

90:0 Foul - Germany : Jessic Ngankam

90:0 Free Kick - Brazil : Wesley Andrade

90:0 Throw-In - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

90:0 Foul - Brazil : Lincoln Santos

90:0 Free Kick - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

90:0 Foul - Brazil : Alan Guimaraes

90:0 Free Kick - Germany : Luca Plogmann

90:0 Goal Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

90:0 Throw-In - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

90:0 Cross - Germany : Noah Awuku

90:0 Throw-In - Germany : Dominik Becker

90:0 Corner - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

90:0 On Target - Germany : Josha Vagnoman

90:0 Corner - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

90:0 Corner - Germany : Alexander Nitzl

90:0 Foul - Germany : Lars Mai

90:0 Free Kick - Brazil : Gabriel Brazao

90:0 End of Second Half

90:0 Match Completed

Catch all the live action from the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup Quarter-final between Brazil and Germany through our live commentary.A humdinger will be on the cards when traditional football heavyweights Brazil and Germany face off in a marquee quarter-final clash of the FIFA U-17 World Cup here at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan on Sunday. In front of an expected crowd of over 60,000 at the venue which has been revamped for the mega event, both outfits - brimming with individual talents in their ranks - would strive to outshine one another and seal a coveted semi-final berth. Going by form, Brazil hold the edge after emerging unscathed from the group stages and blanking Honduras 3-0 in the pre-quarters. The Carlos Amadeu-coached side shipped just one goal in four matches so far, scoring nine. "Our defensive system starts with our forwards. They are helping us a lot -- running and marking. That's why teams are not shooting at my goal that much," says Brazil custodian Gabriel Brazao, who has not conceded any goal in the last 355 minutes since an own goal against Spain in the tournament opener. Brazao, who plays for Brazilian club Cruzeiro, has also made the highest number of saves so far in the competition with 14 to his name. In the four games they played so far, Brazil have looked solid up front. If Lincoln, Paulinho and Brenner found the back of the net, midfielder Alan - under the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid - played the assist maker in chief. Alan recorded six assists in nine matches at the 2017 South American Under-17 Championships, which was Amore than any other player. In their pre-quarterfinal win over Honduras, Weverson Costa was replaced by Luan Candido in the 45th minute and coach Amadeu said the players suffered a back injury. "Should he be fit tomorrow, we have this possibility of him returning to regular left back position." In Germany, Brazil would come across their sternest test yet since Spain in their first match. The Germans looked rather ordinary in the group stages where they suffered a humiliating 0-4 loss to Iran and finished second in their group finished to qualify for the knockouts. But they seem to be peaking at the right time. In the 4-0 thrashing of Colombia in the round of 16 tie, Hamburg prodigy Jann-Fiete Arp was all over their South American rivals being involved in all three goals his team netted. Arp struck 36 goals in 44 matches for Hamburg in the under-17 league, emerged the second-highest goal scorer at the under-17 European Championships and, just last month, became the first player born in 2000 to play in the German Bundesliga. Arp, who has so far scored four goals in the tournament, would be the key for Germany as they confront Brazil's untested defence. Big-bodied and combative, Arp can sneak in behind his markers and force errors by pressing down on his opponents. The Germans would miss their attacking midfielder Dennis Jastrzembski due to suspension. The trio of Yannik Keitel, Sahverdi Cetin and Nicolas Kuehn are doubtful for Sunday, coach Wueck said. "Cetin can play, but Kuehn and Yannik...maybe we will take a call close to the game," he said at the pre match press conference. Brazil have been a traditional favourites in the soccer mad metropolis for their style of football and skills, and would feel at home in Kolkata with the large chunk of supporters likely to sway their way, though Germany's superb showing at the world stage in recent times have also earned them a good number of local fans. The two teams have met only once, in 2011, at the U-17 World Cup. Germany had then edged past the South Americans 4-3 in the battle for the third place. At the senior level, Athe two most famous meetings in recent times are Germany's epic 7-1 mauling of their rivals in the 2014 World Cup and Brazil avenging the defeat last year at the Rio Olympics to clinch gold. Brazil are the more successful team at the under-17 level, winning the World Cup thrice (1997, 1999 and 2003) while the Germans have finished runners-up in the 1985 inaugural edition besides being eliminated by the eventual champions in three of their last four appearances.Gabriel Brazao, Lucas Alexandre, Yuri Sena; Wesley, Luan Candido, Weverson, Lucas Halter, Matheus Stockl, Rodrigo Guth and Vitor Eduardo; Alanzinho, Marcos Antonio, Rodrigo Nestor, Victor Bobsin, Victor Yan and Vitinho; Brenner, Lincoln, Paulinho, Yuri Alberto.Luis Klatte, Luca Plogmann, Marian Prinz; Dominik Becker, Yann Aurel Bisseck, Jan Boller, Pascal Hackethal, Kilian Ludewig, Lars Lukas Mai, Alexander Nitzl; Elias Abouchabaka, Erik Majetschak, Sahverdi Cetin, Yannik Keitel, John Yeboah; Jann-Fiete Arp, Noah Awuku, Dennis Jastrzembski, Jessic Ngankam, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, Maurice Malone