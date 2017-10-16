FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ruthless Germany Turn Up the Style in Colombia Thrashing

Germany’s youngest World Cuppers put on arguably their best performance at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup as they handed Colombia a footballing lesson and a 4-0 defeat in their Round of 16 tie. After an unimpressive group stage, both strikers Jann-Fiete Arp and John Yeboah found their scoring boots and the back of the net, with former scoring a brace. Yann Bisseck was also on the score sheet as Germans completed a comfortable win.On the sultry Monday evening, Colombia looked to hit the ground running as Deiber Caicedo and Juan Penaloza threatened the German citadel with chances in quick succession within the first five minutes.Colombia who had played two games in the city previously had the Germans on the back foot in the early exchanges. But a through ball from John Yeboah sent captain Jann-Fiete Arp free on goal – the Hamburger striker scuffed his first chance, but made amends of the rebound to snatch the early lead and score his third goal of the competition.Stung by that, Colombia tried to make amends and make their domination count.Robert Mejia, Yasir Meneses and Captain Thomas Gutierrez took aim and let fly at Luca Plogmann’s goal, but none troubled the Germans. Colombia even tried to make good use of the wings, a part of the ground they are good in, but the final pass failed repeatedly to find the target.Before the match, the Germans had remarked about the weather being better than Goa and Kochi, and they seemed to find their groove close to the half hour mark.The Germans were starting to impose themselves on the game and their attackers were knocking on the door for a second goal which would give them some breathing space at half time.Yeboah’s rasping left footed drive hit the crossbar as Kevin Mier breathed a sigh of relief.Soon, that was going to change as Yann Bisseck powerfully headed home a corner to double the lead.Colombia’s early domination did not bear fruit as the Fiete Arp led side continued to attack in waves, fortunately for Orlando Restrepo his side held on.After the interval any hopes of a Colombian turnaround were all but squashed as Fiete Arp and Yeboah embarrassed Mier’s defence and the latter smashed it into the back of the net to complete his brace.The Germans were very clearly enjoying their time in India’s national capital as Colombian shoulders and heads started to drop.Aware of the problems heat could cause to his players, Christian Wueck took off Yeboah and introduced fresh legs through Maurice Malone.The Group C runners up weren’t done yet as Arp led by example – closing down Guillermo Tegue before stealing the ball and going on to complete his brace with audacious dink over the on-rushing Mier.The prolific Arp, who has found the back of the net four times already would not be able to take his chances at a hat-trick as he was soon replaced by Jessic Ngankam.Motivated by the senior German men’s team after they recently won their first ever Confederations Cup title in the summer, Germany’s U-17 boys held on in the final minutes without breaking into top gear to become the first side to book their quarter final berth at the competition.For Germany, who very clearly enjoyed their evening in New Delhi and seemed to have found their form, the next challenge will see them play the winner of the match between Brazil and Honduras.