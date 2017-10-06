FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sadiq Ibrahim Scores The Winner as Ghana Edge Colombia 1-0

Two time champions Ghana got off to the perfect start as they edged out Colombia in the first match of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup, here on Friday. Hotshot striker Sadiq Ibrahim scored the lone goal for the African side as they came out on top in this gruelling clash.The first chance of the day went to Ghana and it was courtesy a goalkeeping error by Colombia shot stopper Kevin Mier. It was supposed to be an easy clearance for Mier in the fourth minute, but he hit the ball straight at Ghana forward Sadiq Ibrahim who went for a long ranger but the ball flew wide of the target.Colombia too got their first shot of the day just before the 10th minute of the first half as Robert Mejia hit the ball straight into the hands of the Ghana goalkeeper from out the edge of the box.In the 15th minute of the half, Ghana almost went ahead but the ball was expertly saved by the keeper. Ibrahim went for a cross but the ball was going inside the net and the Colombia keeper parried it somehow.In the 16th minute, Leandro Campaz was allowed to run inside and his shot missed the right hand corner by a whisker. A minute later, Campaz was again at the thick of things but this time he tried to go solo and his low shot was stopped by the Ghana keeper.The game was played at a frantic pace and in the 25th minute, Rashid Alhassan put in a delightful cross but Eric Ayiah, who was free at the far post, hit the ball over the net.Three minutes later, just when the 2-time champions thought they had the first goal of the day, Ibrahim's header was ruled out as off-side.Sadiq Ibrahim finally gave his side the lead in the 38th minute as he tapped home the ball following a great low cross by Ayiah.The second half was played exactly like the first half, with most of the ball staying in the middle of the park.In the 51st minute, Kudus Mohammed ran rings around the Colombia defence but just when he was about to reach the keeper, he over ran the ball.First half goal-scorer Ibrahim continued to create havoc on the right hand side of the field and this time, he square the ball for Idlis, who hit the ball over the target.There was a chance for Colombia to level things up but Caicedo's shot went harmlessly after the Ghana defenders had slept off and let him get inside the box.