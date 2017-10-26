A host of Indian sportspersons including cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly are expected to attend the FIFA U-17 World Cup final here on October 28."I will be there for the final," said the former India captain. Both Gaunguly and Tendulkar are the brand ambassadors for this historic event in the country.The FIFA local organising committee said Tendulkar is also expected as he too is an ambassador with online partners of the event.As of now, the LOC has confirmed that FIFA president Gianni Infantino, AIFF supremo Prafful Patel and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present for the final.There will also be the FIFA Council members with their meeting slated on the eve of the final.England thrashed three time champions Brazil 3-1 here while Spain defeated Nali by an identical margin in Mumbai for an European final on October 28.