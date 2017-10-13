FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain Eye Knockouts Berth Against North Korea
European champions Spain will enter their final group match against DPR Korea as the firm favourites, looking to secure a Round of 16 berth in the FIFA U-17 World Cup here on Friday.
Abel Ruiz. (Twitter/David Cartlidge)
Kochi: European champions Spain will enter their final group match against DPR Korea as the firm favourites, looking to secure a Round of 16 berth in the FIFA
U-17 World Cup here on Friday.
Spain are placed second in Group D behind leader Brazil, to whom they lost 1-2 in their tournament opener. They bounced back from that reverse in style and notched up a 4-0 victory over Niger in their second game.
Now, they are raring to go as they lock horns with the bottom-placed North Koreans, who have lost both their matches to Niger and Brazil.
The Koreans are unlikely to test the tactically superior Spanish side at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Abel Ruiz, who plays for Bracelona's B team, was in great form against Niger, scoring a brace and he will look to continue in same vein.
The likes of Ferran Torres and Sergio Gomez will also prove to be tough propositions for the North Koreans, who can take solace from the fighting outing against the formidable Brazilians in their last match.
North Korea lost to World Cup debutants Niger in their opening game before playing Brazil. Spain had come into the tournament as one of the title favourites. They had also started well against the South American giants, taking an early lead through an own goal, before defensive lapses saw them go down 1-2.
Teams (from):
Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.
North Korea: Sin Tae Song, Ri Hyok Sin, Kim Kyong Sok, Kye Tam, Sin Kwang Sok, Han Kyong Hun, Kim Hwi Hwang, Kim Ju Song, Kim Chung Jin, Kim Pom Hyok, Kung Jin Song, Ri Kang Guk, Ri Hyon Il, Han Jin Bom, Cha Kwang, Ri Il Ju, Yun Min, Jong Ryong Hun, Kwon Nam Hyok, Paek Kwang Min, Kim Chol Jin.
Match starts at 8pm.
U-17 World Cup here on Friday.
Spain are placed second in Group D behind leader Brazil, to whom they lost 1-2 in their tournament opener. They bounced back from that reverse in style and notched up a 4-0 victory over Niger in their second game.
Now, they are raring to go as they lock horns with the bottom-placed North Koreans, who have lost both their matches to Niger and Brazil.
The Koreans are unlikely to test the tactically superior Spanish side at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Abel Ruiz, who plays for Bracelona's B team, was in great form against Niger, scoring a brace and he will look to continue in same vein.
The likes of Ferran Torres and Sergio Gomez will also prove to be tough propositions for the North Koreans, who can take solace from the fighting outing against the formidable Brazilians in their last match.
North Korea lost to World Cup debutants Niger in their opening game before playing Brazil. Spain had come into the tournament as one of the title favourites. They had also started well against the South American giants, taking an early lead through an own goal, before defensive lapses saw them go down 1-2.
Teams (from):
Spain: Alvaro Fernandez, Mateu Jaume, Juan Miranda, Hugo Guillamon, Victor Chust, Antonio Blanco, Ferran Torres, Mohamed Moukhliss, Abel Ruiz, Sergio Gomez, Nacho Diaz, Pedro Ruiz. Marc Vidal, Alvaro Garcia, Eric Garcia, Diego Pampin, Jose Lara, Cesar Gelabert, Carlos Beitia, Victor Perea, Alfonso Pastor.
North Korea: Sin Tae Song, Ri Hyok Sin, Kim Kyong Sok, Kye Tam, Sin Kwang Sok, Han Kyong Hun, Kim Hwi Hwang, Kim Ju Song, Kim Chung Jin, Kim Pom Hyok, Kung Jin Song, Ri Kang Guk, Ri Hyon Il, Han Jin Bom, Cha Kwang, Ri Il Ju, Yun Min, Jong Ryong Hun, Kwon Nam Hyok, Paek Kwang Min, Kim Chol Jin.
Match starts at 8pm.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranchi Diaries Review: Watch It If You Have Nothing Else To Do
- After Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R Gets Stolen, Twitter Loses Its Calm
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?
- Sapna Chaudhary: Meet Haryana's Not So 'Common' Dancer