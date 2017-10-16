FIFA U-17 World Cup: Team USA Supporting George Weah’s Presidential Run

The third week of October is a rather important week for the Weah family as father and the youngest son have their task cut out in their careers. While Weah Sr. is fighting a Presidential election in Liberia, his son Timothy is trying to do his best with USA U-17 football team at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.It isn’t just the family who have this on their minds. USA coach John Hackworth is well aware of what's going on. At the pre-match press conference before their match against Paraguay, he said, “If George can do as well in politics as he did in footballing career, then there is a lot to look forward to.”Hackworth, further added that the African legend does in fact come to visit the team once in a while and even though the sport is clearly his area of expertise, he does not interfere. “George is just like any other father when comes to visit us at the training or at the team hotel. He does throw in some tips once in a while, which is helpful, of course.”George Weah, on his day was considered to be one of the deadliest strikers in the game. Named by Pele in FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players, the AC Milan legend, is a self-confessed Juventus fan.In 1995, after he moved to AC Milan, Weah was conferred with the prestigious title of the Ballon D’Or, and till date stands to be to the only African to have won the award. His son, Timothy who has not had the best tournament in India, though is keeping track of his father’s work in Africa.As far as Liberia is concerned, or any African country at this stage, they are all going through the process of development. With my dad running for Presidency, it will help the people a lot. He really loves his people,” Timothy says.“I am really happy and proud of him. He has taken a right step to build his country.”Weah Sr and the third child of the family are both strikers. George completed his career with 22 goals from 60 games. His son Tim is taking baby steps in professional football after he signed his first contract with Paris Saint Germain, after he scored a hat-trick on his first start in the UEFA Youth League in a U-19 match against Ludogorets Razgrad. Tim is following his father’s footsteps for now, and both father, and his team will be happy if he can replicate the legend’s performances. But for now, there is only mutual admiration and support between the two camps.