FIFA U-17 World Cup, Third Place Play Off, Brazil vs Mali Live Updates: Mali Dominate First Half
- 05:30(IST)
HALF-TIME: It was a half easily dominated by Mali. Brazil did show flashes of brilliance but weren't good enough to score. Let's see what happens in the second half.
- 05:30(IST)
COSTLY MISS: Salam gets in great position to net the ball, but again great a great save by Brazao. He has had a lot to do in this match already.
- 05:30(IST)
CORNER: Mali gets a corner kick in, but Brazilian defenders get the ball out of their half easily. If Mali doesn't score here, Brazil are likely to make them pay in the second half.
- 05:30(IST)
ANOTHER SHOT: Camara coming up with the goods here. Another shot on target, but the Brazilian goalkeeper has been equally good till now.
- 05:30(IST)
News 18 reporter Abhimanyu Sen reports live from the stadium: Kolkata might have been like a second home for the Brazilians at this World Cup but there is enough and more voices making their presence felt for the Mali boys. So far they have actually had the loudest cheer.
- 05:30(IST)
JUST WIDE: Camara has a brilliant chance to score. But somehow manages to shoot is just outside the goal post. That shot was really close.
- 05:30(IST)
CORNER: Camara creats another chance. He shoots, and again Brazao makes the save. Mali get a corner though.
- 05:30(IST)
CLOSE: Camara gets a free kick for a foul committed by the Brazilians. Haidara with the kick. It breaches the defence wall, and goes straight to the hands of the Brazilian keeper Brazao.
- 05:30(IST)
MISSED CHANCE: Lincoln with the ball in the Mali box, and two defenders behind him. But he misses the golden opportunity.
- 05:30(IST)
News18 reporter, Abhimanyu Sen, live from the stadium: No clear cut chances in the first opening quarter, the Kolkata crowd is cheering on every foray with the hope of it turning into a goal scoring chance.
- 05:30(IST)
BAD SHOT: Camara coming up with wayward shot from outside 30 yards. Nothing much to worry about for Brazil.
16:50(IST)
Here we go! Brazil Vs Mali first and then the big one - England Vs Spain #FIFAU17WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wFB47LP3or— Abhimanyu Sen (@abhimanyusen) October 28, 2017
Catch all the action from the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup third place playoff between Brazil and Mali from Kolkata on News18Sports Live blog.
PREVIEW: Pride and consolation would be at stake in a clash of Latin American skill and African speed and raw power as Brazil take on Mali in the third place play-off of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup here on Saturday.
The match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan promises to be high on entertainment with two of the most attacking sides of the tournament coming face to face, albeit after crashing out of the title race.
But while Brazil would strive to salvage some pride after the English disaster, a victory would come as a consolation for Mali's spectacular display over the past three weeks.
The free-flowing game that the two losing semi-finalists have dished out so far is likely to fill the hearts of the fans with hope for an encore, providing the perfect build up for the summit duel between England and Spain at the same venue later in the evening.
Brazil's rich football history, inclusive of three crowns in this age-group World Cup, is all too well-known. But Mali also are no nine day wonders at this level.
During three previous appearances, the West African nation came up with their best performance in 2015, finishing runners up to champions Nigeria.
In the current edition, they started with a loss to Paraguay, but then raised their game to outsmart Turkey and New Zealand in the group games, before crushing Iraq 5-1 in the round of 16 and pipping Ghana 2-1 in the quarters. However, Mali's bid to play back to back finals ended in a 1-3 defeat to European powerhouse Spain in the semi-final.
South American giants Brazil in contrast, won all their group fixtures, beginning with a 2-1 morale-boosting triumph over Spain. The Samba magicians blanked Honduras 3-0 in the pre-quarters and rallied back after being a goal down to show Germany the door (2-1) in the quarter-final. But their party ended on Wednesday with a 1-3 loss to England in a last four battle.
Brazil's game -- centred around neat passing and beautiful build-ups, culminating in penetrating attacks -- is heavily dependent on the success of upfronters Paulinho and Lincoln and playmaker Alan, with the two wing backs Wesley and Weverson moving up constantly to keep the supply line going.
However, the jogo bonito (beautiful game) had hit a wall against England, who policed to submission Paulinho, Lincoln and Alan and took control of the midfield.
This curbed the Brazilians' natural flair, but they still had their chances, and coach Carlos Amadeu was left ruing the missed opportunities.
"We had our opportunities in the first half. We played a good game but we could not score all goals today. That was our problem," said coach Amadeu after the match.
Amadeu would be hoping for better finishing from his charges, but has to be wary about the strongly built African side's hard tackles and quick-silver moves.
Under coach Jonas Komla, Mali have impressed with their lightning raids, and ability to switch into the attack mode from a defensive position with two or three touches.
Statistically, they are the best attacking side with 157 attempts at the opponents' goal, and Brazilian shotstopper Gabriel Brazao, who heads the list of top saves (19), could have his hands full.
Mali's lethal striker Lassana Ndiaye is in contention for the golden boot with six goals, the same as Spaniard Abel Ruiz and one less than the leader Englishman Rhian Brewster.
The Brazilian defenders also have to keep an eye on Hadji Drame for his scoring prowess, while attacking midfielder Djemoussa Traore will be crucial to Komla's scheme of things.
Another heartening development for the Africans is the return of their central midfielder Mohamad Camara, who had to sit out the Spain match due to double booking.
Komla sounded positive.
"We started with 24 teams and now we are among the best four in the world. So it doesn't disappoint us much. We'll try our best to claim the number three spot from Brazil," he said.
Head-to-head, the two sides have met only once in the tourney, but the group match finished goalless. That was way back in 1999, and one of the teams have to be victors in Saturday's tie.
28 Oct, 2017 | Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
BRA 0 - 0 MLImatch centre
25 Oct, 2017 | D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
MLI 1 - 3 ESPmatch centre
Spain beat Mali 3 - 1
28 Oct, 2017 | Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
ENG vs ESPmatch centre
