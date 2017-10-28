FIFA U-17 World Cup, Third Place Play Off, Brazil vs Mali Live Updates: Mali Dominate First Half

News18 Sports Updated:October 28, 2017, 5:50 PM IST

17:48(IST) It was a half easily dominated by Mali. Brazil did show flashes of brilliance but weren't good enough to score. Let's see what happens in the second half
17:46(IST) Here is another cross for Mali. But that's another miss. The African side is going to rue all the chances missed.
17:41(IST) Salam gets in great position to net the ball, but again great a great save by Brazao. He has had a lot to do in this match already
17:38(IST) Till now it has been a great outing for Mali defenders. For the past 10 minutes there have been no penetrations for Brazil. Great job by Mali.
17:35(IST) N'Diaye had a chance, and was standing clear off all the defenders. But a wayward kick negated all the threat from Mali.
17:33(IST) Mali gets a corner kick in, but Brazilian defenders get the ball out of their half easily. If Mali doesn't score here, Brazil are likely to make them pay in the second half
17:30(IST) Drame gets a great cross in. Beats all the defenders, but there is no one is position to take the cross. That's another chance missed by Mali.
17:29(IST) Camara coming up with the goods here. Another shot on target, but the Brazilian goalkeeper has been equally good till now
17:28(IST) Kolkata might have been like a second home for the Brazilians at this World Cup but there is enough and more voices making their presence felt for the Mali boys. So far they have actually had the loudest cheer
17:27(IST) Camara has a brilliant chance to score. But somehow manages to shoot is just outside the goal post. That shot was really close
17:23(IST) Camara creats another chance. He shoots, and again Brazao makes the save. Mali get a corner though
17:22(IST) Camara gets a free kick for a foul committed by the Brazilians. Haidara with the kick. It breaches the defence wall, and goes straight to the hands of the Brazilian keeper Brazao 17:19(IST) Lincoln with the ball in the Mali box, and two defenders behind him. But he misses the golden opportunity
17:18(IST) A lot of commotion in the Mali box. Weverson comes with a shot. But then Mali defenders do well there.
17:16(IST) No clear cut chances in the first opening quarter, the Kolkata crowd is cheering on every foray with the hope of it turning into a goal scoring chance. 17:15(IST) BAD SHOT: Camara coming up with wayward shot from outside 30 yards. Nothing much to worry about for Brazil
17:13(IST) Weverson commits a foul on the half-court. Mali gets a freekick, but lose the possession soon.
17:11(IST) First ten minutes of the match are up and Brazil enjoying a 58-42 possession.
17:09(IST) After the corner kick, Lincoln shows a moment of brilliance, but fails to put the ball on target. Had he got a better shot from that position, it would have been really close.
17:08(IST) Brenner gets a good ball, but that was some good piece of defending by Mali. They get a corner though.
17:06(IST) Brazil get a free kick as Camara committs a foul. But no use of the kick.
17:05(IST) Two penetrations on the trot, first by Brazil, and then by Mali on the counter. Both the teams not able to get a short on target. Waste of an opportunity for both.
17:04(IST) Mali goes for a long ball. But that's a bad first-touch. Mali lose the ball to Brazil defence.
17:03(IST) And Mali gets a free-kick for a foul by Brazil. But no real threat there. On the counter, Brazil enter Mali territory through the right flank. But the danger is warded off.
17:01(IST) That's kick-off by Mali. They look to take the early possession, and passing their ball in their half. No real effort from Brazil real challenge by Brazil.
16:50(IST) Here we go! Brazil Vs Mali first and then the big one - England Vs Spain #FIFAU17WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wFB47LP3or — Abhimanyu Sen (@abhimanyusen) October 28, 2017
16:49(IST) We are just minutes away from the start of the penultimate match of the tournament, and both teams are on the field, limbering-up for the big game.
16:44(IST) A lot would depend for Brazil on players like Paulinho and Lincoln. While Mali would bank upon Komla and Drame to come up with the goods. 16:37(IST) But the way Mali has played in the tournament, they are certainly no push-overs. They have done the all the hard-work in the tournament, and have the capability to upset the Selecao. 16:35(IST) Hello and welcome to live blog on the third place play-off between Brazil and Mali in the U-17 World cup. After a heart-breaking loss against the English side, three-time champions Brazil would look to salvage some pride and finish third.

Catch all the action from the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup third place playoff between Brazil and Mali from Kolkata on News18Sports Live blog.



PREVIEW: Pride and consolation would be at stake in a clash of Latin American skill and African speed and raw power as Brazil take on Mali in the third place play-off of the Under-17 FIFA World Cup here on Saturday.

The match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan promises to be high on entertainment with two of the most attacking sides of the tournament coming face to face, albeit after crashing out of the title race.

But while Brazil would strive to salvage some pride after the English disaster, a victory would come as a consolation for Mali's spectacular display over the past three weeks.

The free-flowing game that the two losing semi-finalists have dished out so far is likely to fill the hearts of the fans with hope for an encore, providing the perfect build up for the summit duel between England and Spain at the same venue later in the evening.

Brazil's rich football history, inclusive of three crowns in this age-group World Cup, is all too well-known. But Mali also are no nine day wonders at this level.

During three previous appearances, the West African nation came up with their best performance in 2015, finishing runners up to champions Nigeria.

In the current edition, they started with a loss to Paraguay, but then raised their game to outsmart Turkey and New Zealand in the group games, before crushing Iraq 5-1 in the round of 16 and pipping Ghana 2-1 in the quarters. However, Mali's bid to play back to back finals ended in a 1-3 defeat to European powerhouse Spain in the semi-final.

South American giants Brazil in contrast, won all their group fixtures, beginning with a 2-1 morale-boosting triumph over Spain. The Samba magicians blanked Honduras 3-0 in the pre-quarters and rallied back after being a goal down to show Germany the door (2-1) in the quarter-final. But their party ended on Wednesday with a 1-3 loss to England in a last four battle.

Brazil's game -- centred around neat passing and beautiful build-ups, culminating in penetrating attacks -- is heavily dependent on the success of upfronters Paulinho and Lincoln and playmaker Alan, with the two wing backs Wesley and Weverson moving up constantly to keep the supply line going.

However, the jogo bonito (beautiful game) had hit a wall against England, who policed to submission Paulinho, Lincoln and Alan and took control of the midfield.

This curbed the Brazilians' natural flair, but they still had their chances, and coach Carlos Amadeu was left ruing the missed opportunities.

"We had our opportunities in the first half. We played a good game but we could not score all goals today. That was our problem," said coach Amadeu after the match.

Amadeu would be hoping for better finishing from his charges, but has to be wary about the strongly built African side's hard tackles and quick-silver moves.

Under coach Jonas Komla, Mali have impressed with their lightning raids, and ability to switch into the attack mode from a defensive position with two or three touches.

Statistically, they are the best attacking side with 157 attempts at the opponents' goal, and Brazilian shotstopper Gabriel Brazao, who heads the list of top saves (19), could have his hands full.

Mali's lethal striker Lassana Ndiaye is in contention for the golden boot with six goals, the same as Spaniard Abel Ruiz and one less than the leader Englishman Rhian Brewster.

The Brazilian defenders also have to keep an eye on Hadji Drame for his scoring prowess, while attacking midfielder Djemoussa Traore will be crucial to Komla's scheme of things.

Another heartening development for the Africans is the return of their central midfielder Mohamad Camara, who had to sit out the Spain match due to double booking.

Komla sounded positive.

"We started with 24 teams and now we are among the best four in the world. So it doesn't disappoint us much. We'll try our best to claim the number three spot from Brazil," he said.

Head-to-head, the two sides have met only once in the tourney, but the group match finished goalless. That was way back in 1999, and one of the teams have to be victors in Saturday's tie.



