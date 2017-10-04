FIFA U-17 World Cup: Top Five Stars to Watch Out For

India is just days away from hosting the historic FIFA Under-17 World Cup in the country, which is being seen as a metaphorical alarm clock, that will finally ring strong and hard into the ears of the supposed football sleeping giant and make him go to work.This is the nation's first ever world football tournament and the young Turks will be eagerly waiting to showcase their talent on the biggest stage and too in front of their home crowd, that too so early in their career.However, it is not going to be an easy task for the home side as they will be up against some of the best teams at this level and against players who rub shoulders with some of the best in the world at senior level day in day out.The likes of Neymar, Toni Kroos etc took baby-steps in this competition itself and went onto become the superstars that they are today. Similarly, in this under-17 World Cup, there are few young guns, who could take the tournament by storm and increase their already high reputations.England winger Jadon Sancho turned a few heads recently after he was bought by the German giants Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in a deal worth 10 million pounds on the deadline day of the recently-closed summer transfer window.What was even more eye-catching was the fact that Sancho was immediately handed the empty jersey number 7, previously worn by the now 92-million Barcelona man Ousmanne Dembele. This shows how much faith Dortmund have in their young superstar.Before his multi-million move, Sancho impressed at the Euro Under-17 Championships, where he was named the Golden Player of the tournament. Sancho netted five and also set-up five to help England reach the final of the tournament. Expect the lanky lad from south London to shine in India as well.Hot-shot USA striker Josh Sargent is one of the most prolific players who have touched down in the country for this tournament. This will be Sargent’s second World Cup of the year for his country, as he has already represented USA at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Korea.The USA number nine scored two goals on his debut against Ecuador and by doing so, he came the youngest American player to net a goal in the tournament’s history.Sargent also played a more than crucial role in helping his team qualify for the tournament in India, as he scored five goals in the qualifying round as well.Sargent has drawn attention of some of Europe’s top clubs and a move to the football- frenzy continent seems to be on the cards sooner than later.Abel Ruiz is a product of the much-famed La Masia (Barcelona Academy) and currently plays for the Barcelona B team — this just says it all doesn’t it!Ruiz has been playing at the under 17 level since 2015 and has netted 19 times for his country till yet. Moreover,he also scored his maiden goal for Barcelona B against Granada recently in his first start for the team.Barcelona too have high hopes from their young prodigy, who recently led Spain to Uefa Euro Under 17 Championships, where he netted four times.Ruiz may only be 17 but if reports are to be believed, he has already attracted a lot of interest from Premier League and other Spanish clubs and Barca will have fight hard for someone, who seems like a future captain in the making.Jann-Fiete Arp created Bundesliga history recently when he became the first player to be born in the 21st century and play in the top tier of the German football league.Following his eye-catching show at the Euro Under 17 Championships, his parent club Hamburg made sure that their precious young talent is there at the club for the foreseeable future and recently extended his contract till 2019.Fiete Arp scored two hat-tricks in four matches during the tournament in Croatia - the first one came against Bosnia and Herzegovina in just 13 mins while the second came against Republic of Ireland.In an interview to Uefa.com, Fiete Arp revealed that he idolizes Harry Kane in this Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi mad era. And early signs suggests that - at least in the goal-scoring department - Fiete Arp is walking down the same road as the Spurs superstar.If scouts from Manchester United, Juventus and Chelsea are seen keeping tabs on a young footballer more often than not, then obviously that player is doing some really remarkable. One such prodigious talent is Amine Gouiri, who turns out for the France Under 17 team and also Lyon.By scoring 8 goals at the Euro U 17 Championships, Gouiri equalled the all-time tournament record in Croatia. Gouri also played a huge role in helping France book the tickets for India as he scored the lone goal against Hungary in Under 17 World Cup play-offs.