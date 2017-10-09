FIFA U-17 World Cup, USA vs Ghana Highlights - As it Happened

18:59(IST) Full-time: An eventful second-half comes to an end. USA beat Ghana 1-0. Ghana can only rue the missed chances. 18:56(IST) A corner for Ghana, and the shot is blocked. Not looking good now for Ghana. 18:54(IST) That was great work by Ibrahim. He got the ball clear in the box. Gives a cross, but Ayeh doesn't get a leg. That was the chance that Ghana was looking for. 18:52(IST) Ghana trying everything they can. In this bid, Gloster is hit on the head. USA taking their time here. 18:50(IST) Six minutes added. And Akinola creates another chance. Had no one in the defence line, but misses the shot completely. 18:49(IST) It's a corner for USA. Nothing substantial coming out from that corner kick. Counter from Ghana. Good play by Leveh, and even better by Garces. Saves the goal. 18:47(IST) Ghana tries to penetrate one more time. USA are on the counter. They do really well to get inside the box, only to give it away at the last moment. 18:46(IST) The time is running out for Ghana. Danso gets a yellow card for just outside the box. That is dangerous play. 18:45(IST) Sargent commits a foul. Ghana player Toku being taken out of the field on a stretcher. These are not good signs. Ibrahim Sully comes out for him. 18:41(IST) Time for USA to sub a player. Carleton goes, and Vassilev takes field in the 81st minute. Can Ghana comeback from here? 18:39(IST) Akinola , who came in place of Weah gets the goal for Ghana. Weah was having a rather off day, and US coach's decision to replace him with Akinola pays instant dividend 18:38(IST) Leveh gets hit on the head while trying to take a header. Clearly they want some time off to regroup themselves. They have played so well till, but their shoulders are already dropping after that goal. 18:36(IST) Substitiute Akinola scores. Finally we have a goal. Gets a good ball from outside the box, and then goes past two defenders and the keeper to find the net. 18:33(IST) Yakubu is yellow-carded. Ghana start again. Toku gets inside the bow, only to sky the ball miles in the air. Bad shot at this point. They need better execution in the box. 18:30(IST) Ghana certainly the better side in the second half, US looking to play on the break but not producing much as of now 18:28(IST) Mohammed has been awarded a yellow card by the referee, for committing a foul. 18:26(IST) An off-target shot by Ferri. That is frustration from the USA players clearly. 18:23(IST) Akinola comes in for Weah and Watts for Dest. Can their fortunes change now? 18:21(IST) Half-chance for Ghana. But wait it's an off-side. The referee bolws the whistle. 18:19(IST) Free-kick for Ghana now. Goslin goes down. Has been shown a yellow card. 18:18(IST) Corner for Ghana. Goes waste. 18:18(IST) A totally off-target shot by substitute Owusu. Deperation is showing on Ghanians' faces. And this is time for another susbtitution. Aminu makes way for Leveh 18:14(IST) USA's Sands needs some medical attention. The physio is out. Doesn't look serious though. 18:13(IST) This time it was Toku who misses the goal by a whisker. Are these misses going to cost Ghana. Stay tuned to find out. 18:11(IST) USA coach is a worried man. Mohammed had a really good chance. But again only he was in a poistion to score. But the shot is again blocked. Lots of work here for USA keeper Garces. 18:09(IST) Second half kicks off. And Ghana has a corner. The shot was on taget but Grace blocks the ball comfortably. Ghana has good possession of the ball to start with here. 17:58(IST) It's another awesome match going on at Navi Mumbai, Mali vs Turkey. At half-time Mali are leading 1-0. 17:48(IST) A goalless first half, with chances far and few. Both teams will be happy to go away with a point here as they both came into this with a win in the previous game, looks like a night where one goal might well be the difference between the two teams. 17:46(IST) Ferri has his hands on the head, Why not. He just missed, in what could have been the first goal of the match. Sargent clears the ball of defenders in the opposition box. Manages to pass it clean to Ferri. The ball just misses the goal by a whsker

PREVIEW: Ghana and the United States of America would look to seal a knock-out berth when they face off in their second group match of the FIFA U-17 World Cup. Both USA and Ghana began their campaigns on a winning note, defeating India (3-0) and Colombia (1-0) respectively, and a victory tomorrow in the Group A match by either side would take them to the round of 16.

A draw will put both of them in a strong position to be in the knock-out stage as two top teams from each group and the four next best-placed teams overall will make it to the next round.

USA had a relatively easier outing in their campaign opener while Ghana had to toil hard to overcome Colombia by a solitary goal. In fact, Colombia dominated most of the first half before Ghana took the upper hand. Striker Sadiq Ibrahim scored the lone goal in the 39th minute.

The two teams have met twice before in the U-17 World Cup, with the Black Starlets claiming 2-0 wins in both 1995 in Quito and 1999 in Auckland.

Ghana, two-time champions at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1991 and 1995, are looking to end their 22-year trophy drought in a tricky group.

Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin had said that his team will play attacking football against USA to seal early qualification to the knockout round.

"We want to qualify with the second game, so we are going to go all out in the second game to get another three points to guarantee a place in the next stage," Fabin said.

Goal-scorer Sadiq and goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim were excellent against Colombia while the Ghana defence was also solid in that game.

The Ghana defence will have to maintain their good show tomorrow as the USA looked a potent attacking force in their 3-0 win over India. Josh Sargent, who is set to join Bundesliga side Werder Bremen next year, Chris Durkin and Andre Carleton were in fine touch.



Squads:



Ibrahim Danlad, Michael Acquaye, Kwame Aziz, Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Bismark Terry Owusu, Edmund Arko-Mensah, Abdul Razak Yusif, Gideon Acquah, Rashid Alhassan, John Otu, Isaac Gyamfi, Gabriel Leveh, Ibrahim Sulley, Mohammed Kudus, Emmanuel Toku, Mohammed Iddriss, Eric Ayiah, Richard Danso, Mohammed Aminu, Ibrahim Sadiq.



USA: Alex Budnik, Carlos Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin Garces, Sergino Dest, Christopher Gloster, Jaylin Lindsey, James Sands, Tyler Shaver, Akil Watts, George Acosta, Taylor Booth, Christopher Durkin, Blaine Ferri, Chris Goslin, Indiana Vassilev, Ayo Akinola, Andrew Carleton, Jacobo Reyes, Bryan Reynolds, Joshua Sargent, Tim Weah.



