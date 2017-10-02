FIFA U-17 World Cup: Want to Make It Chak De! Chile, Says Chile Coach Caputto

Inspired by the senior team's recent success, Chile coach Hernan Caputto said it's time to step up and win their maiden FIFA U-17 World Cup.The senior team has won the Copa America for the first time in 2015."They are really good inspiration, have taken advice from them. It's time to step up," the Chile head coach told reporters after the team's first practice.Players like Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal have been their inspiration, the coach said."They are a good inspiration for the team and all the people in Chile."The Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster 'Chak De India' inspired Chile as the entire team watched the 2007 movie ahead of their trip to India. "It's been very inspirational and now we want to make it Chak De! Chile," Caputto said.Chile's best finish, of a third place, came in their tournament debut in Japan in 1993.In Egypt in 1997, Chile were knocked out in the group phase while they made a last-16 exit on home soil two years ago.Chile may be in a 'group of death' featuring heavyweights Mexico and England, besides Iraq, but Caputto said they would make their presence felt strongly to ensure that they would not have to face the same opponents again."We have prepared extensively for six months. All teams are really tough but we hope not to face them again," he said.Chile will open their campaign against England on October 8 in the 5pm match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Group F.In their final build-up game, the La Roja U-17 team defeated Bolivia 2-0 on September 22 in Rancagua.High on confidence after a six-month intensive preparation, Caputto said: "The preparation has been well but we have our limitations as an U-17 team. But the good thing is we feel at home in Kolkata."The focus is on basics. Must understand it's an U-17 team, you have to train them right way so they understand and take this experience forward."The former Argentina goalkeeper also spoke highly of Marcelo Bielsa and Jorge Sampaoli."They are really good friends with me. We are in touch."Caputo has added four new players to the team who made the World Cup cut for the fourth time by finishing runners-up in the South American U-17 Championship."I will see how good they are and will decide on the team," he said.