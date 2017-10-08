FIFA U-17 World Cup: We Were Excited, Not Nervous, Says Suresh Singh

India U-17 side midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam on Saturday said they were "not nervous but excited" just before entering the field for the country's maiden outing in a FIFA World Cup. India were blanked 3-0 by a far superior USA in front of more than 40000 people at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium."Actually, being 17 years old and playing in India's first World Cup outing and that too in front of 45000 fans, it is historic. We were not nervous but we were excited about playing," Suresh, who was called for a random dope test immediately after the game, told reporters. While the USA game went on expected lines, India are now bracing up to face another fancied opponents in Colombia, and Suresh said the team is ready to face the tough challenge."We are well prepared, Colombia again will will be another tough game. Asked about the defeat, he said, "It's part of the game. We have to forget the scoreline. Our mind is now focussed onthe Colombia game." The team's midfield linchpin said they need to improve their final pass. "Our final pass was not good, we had three-four chances but we could not score. If we improve the final pass, then we will be able to score."Coming back to the game against USA, he said, "Our target was to ensure that the scoreline is 0-0 at half time, but then we lost focus and conceded a penalty. Yes, penalty was the turning point. "If we are well organised then speed won't matter. Our strategy was to defend and go for counter attack," Suresh said.