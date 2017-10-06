FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Colombia vs Ghana, Live Score: Colombia Look to Equalise
Highlights
- 05:30(IST)
Half-time! We have reached half-time here, and Ibrahim's goal is the difference between two teams so far, but Colombia have shown signs that they are capable of scoring. Still a lot left to play here! 1-0 to Ghana at half-time.
- 05:30(IST)
News 18's Pratik Sagar tells us from JLN Stadium, Sadiq Ibrahim has created history as becomes the first goal scorer of the tournament. And it can be said that they have made most of the limited chances they have had. Colombia will be regretting missing those early chances.
- 05:30(IST)
GOAL! First goal of the tournament goes to Ghana, and its Ibrahim who puts his side in front. Ayiah did the hardwork on the flanks, and he gets the ball in and Ibrahim dispatches it calmly
- 05:30(IST)
News 18's Pratik Sagar says from the JLN Stadium, With30 mins gone in the first half we are still at 0-0 but it has been anything but a dull game so far. Both the teams should have been on the scoresheet but some erratic finishing hasn't helped them. While Colombia has seen one shot go agonisingly wide of the target and another one been save, Ghana headed the ball inside only to be ruled out because of off side.
- 05:30(IST)
News18's Pratik Sagar from JLN stadium, Few chances in quick succession for both the teams. But it is Colombia who have come the closest to score the first goal of the World Cup. Campaz with two glorious chances but first he shot wide and then he hit the ball straight at the keeper.
- 05:30(IST)
News 18's Pratik Sagar informs from the stadium: Colombia have started with three at the back, four mid fielders and three forward. And they are dominating possession in the early stages.
- 05:30(IST)
We are OFF! The first ever FIFA World Cup game is underway between Colombia and Ghana,
Live Match
06 Oct, 2017 | D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Group B
NZL 1 - 1 TURmatch centre
Upcoming Match
07 Oct, 2017 | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
Group C
GER vs CRCmatch centre
Video Wall
-
06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 278/950.0 overs 177/1043.3 oversScotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
-
28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 496/3146.0 overs 320/1089.1 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs