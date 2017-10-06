News18 English
Home Live Match Results Schedule Points Table

FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Colombia vs Ghana, Live Score: Colombia Look to Equalise

Highlights

18:34(IST)

Ghana with a superb chance to seal the tie here, Ayiah was through on goal and the Colombian defence with a last minute tackle there, to keep Colombia in the game. 75 minutes gone and it's 1-0 to Ghana. Can Colombia comeback in the final 15 minutes?

18:33(IST)

Campaz has been providing the spark for Colombia but he is being let down by the quality in the final third, Ghana still leading 1-0 here. Both sets of players starting to tire out also now, and the final few minutes might well come down to the fitter team.

18:28(IST)

Colombia make their second change of the night as Cortes comes off and Barrerro comes on. He has about 20 minutes to make an impact here. Colombia certainly dominating possession for now.

18:27(IST)

As we approach 65 minutes, Colombia are trying their best to up the ante. They are the more desperate team, as they look for that crucial goal. No side would want to begin the tournament with a loss. 66 minutes gone and its currently 1-0 in favour of Ghana

18:20(IST)

Ibrahim with some great play down the flank, he gets the ball in the box but Toku lifts his shot high and wide over the goal, that was a great chance for Ghana to double their lead.

18:17(IST)

Campaz with a great ball inside the box, but the Colombian substiute can't beat his marker inside the box, otherwise it could have been a straight forward chance for Colombia to equalise.

18:13(IST)

Mohammad with a great run from the midfield for Ghana but he fails to get a shot away, solid defending from Colombia to deny him the space..

18:11(IST)

Colombia getting a couple of shots away from outside the box, as both sides look to regain some momentum 50 minutes gone and it's still 1-0 to Ghana..

18:06(IST)

And the action begins after the half-time. Colombia will be looking to get back into the game with a goal while Ghana will be happy with more of the same!

17:51(IST) Colombia will be regretting missing all those early chances, Ghana take the 1-0 lead at half-time.

17:47(IST) span>

17:45(IST)

Ghana keeper making himself big there, and easing the pressure on his team as he comes out to collect the throw..Ghana will be looking to take this lead into half-time..

17:41(IST) Ghana have taken the lead here against the run of play you have to say, as Colombia were just beginning to get on top!

17:36(IST) It has been an exciting game atleast for the first 30 minutes so far!

17:33(IST)

Penalosa going for the long throw there as Colombia continue to pile on the pressure, they have had 3 quick corners but will be looking to make this pressure count!

17:29(IST)

Almost the first goal of the tournament there, but rightly ruled offside, Ibrahim got the ball in the back of the net but its ruled offside.

17:27(IST)

Ibrahim with a superb chance from Ghana! Ahir with a great cross, and Ibrahim was unmarked at the far post. His header goes over the bar though. First great chance for Ghana!

17:24(IST)

Campaz seems to be everywhere for Colombia, the no.7 tries to go for the cross from outside the box but it goes away from the goal.

17:21(IST)

A nasty challenge that from Ghanian defender Ibrahim, he is lucky to not get a yellow card. It was a high footed challenge and the Colombian player is down with some pain.

17:19(IST) Close to 20 minutes gone and we are still looking for our first goal, but it has been an exciting tie so far!

17:18(IST)

Campaz with another chance, shows brilliant acceleration to go past the defence, but he should have passed the ball, goes for the shot but keeper saves it. Colombia certainly showing their class now.

17:16(IST)

Campaz misses the ball, brilliant long ball from the defender to find the striker, who looks to catch the keeper out of position but his shot goes just wide. 15 minutes gone here and its still 0-0.

17:15(IST)

Superb save from Mier! Ibrahim with a brilliant cross which looked to have drifted towards the goal, Mier not taking any chances and puts the ball behind the goal.

17:14(IST)

Colombia goalkeeper Mier charging forward, and hitting the ball to clear the danger. Good awareness from the keeper.

17:11(IST)

Colombia testing the goalkeeper with a long ranger there, but its hit straight to Ibrahim in Ghana's goal.

17:09(IST)
Colombia more or less sitting back and allowing Ghana to take the initiative. Both teams are good at moving forward from the wings.
17:08(IST)

News 18's Abhimanyu Sen from JLN Stadium, Mistimed clearance by the goal keeper from Colombia landed at the feet of Sadiq Ibrahim of Ghana who's shot from distance was off target 

17:06(IST) Colombia certainly won't mind this positive start, Ghana's attack have been restricted to long range shooting so far.

17:03(IST) Both sides going for the longballs for now as they take their time to settle in. The conditions too would be testing for the players.

17:00(IST)

It will be a clash of styles, as the flairy Colombia take on the physically strong Ghana side. Will be interesting to see  who comes out on top!

Load More

Live Match

06 Oct, 2017 | D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
Group B
New Zealand NZL 1 - 1 Turkey TUR
match centre

2nd Half

See All

Upcoming Match

07 Oct, 2017 | Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
Group C
Germany GER vs Costa Rica CRC
match centre

See All

Video Wall

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Major GST decision today, says Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Photogallery

  • 06 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship
    SCO vs PNG
    278/9
    50.0 overs
    		 177/10
    43.3 overs
    Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 101 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard

Live TV

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES