FIFA U17 World Cup: LOC to Invite Former Players to Every Match
The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup will invite all former India footballers of the city to witness every match at the Saltlake Stadium.
U-17 FIFA World Cup Tournament Director Javier Ceppi (Photo Courtesy: News18 Sports)
Kolkata: The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup will invite all former India footballers of the city to witness every match at the Saltlake Stadium.
The LOC has a sought a list of former players of the state from the Indian Football Association, the governing body of the sport in West Bengal.
This process is followed across all the six venues that will host the October 6-28 tournament.
"We will go by the names provided to us by the state association. They are the best people to ascertain the veracity of record requests at all venues. This is a standard followed in all the six venues," an official of the LOC told PTI.
Legendary Indian football PK Banerjee, who recently attended the Winner's Trophy Experience Tour in Kolkata, has rued that he is yet to get any invitation for the tournament.
"We will speak to him personally. All legends of the city will be invited," the official said.
The LOC will also invite a special couple, 84-year-old Pannalal Chatterjee and his 75-year-old wife Chaitali who have been to every World Cup since 1982 in Spain.
