GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

FIFA U17 World Cup: Maharashtra Chief Minister Launches Navi Mumbai's Host City Logo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched `host city logo' for Navi Mumbai, one of the venues for the FIFA-U17 World Cup to be held in India from October 6.

PTI

Updated:September 11, 2017, 3:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIFA U17 World Cup: Maharashtra Chief Minister Launches Navi Mumbai's Host City Logo
Devendra Fadnavis at the host city logo launch. (Twitter/Javier Ceppi)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched `host city logo' for Navi Mumbai, one of the venues for the FIFA-U17 World Cup to be held in India from October 6.

The chief minister launched the logo here in the presence of Yuva Sena chief and Mumbai Football District Association president Aaditya Thackeray, and Vijay Patil, President of DY Patil Sports Academy.

Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Javier Ceppi said, "It's great that Navi Mumbai has also launched its image for the World Cup. Now
they can use the Host City Logo all around the city for promoting the event".

"Chief Minister confirmed all his support and promised that the Maharashtra government will also heavily use this for promoting the event all around Mumbai and the state," he said.

India will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time. The tournament begins on October 6 with games in Navi Mumbai and Delhi.

Navi Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Kochi and Goa are the six venues where matches will be played.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

NDRF: The Rescuers of Bihar | Documentary

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES