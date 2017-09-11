FIFA U17 World Cup: Maharashtra Chief Minister Launches Navi Mumbai's Host City Logo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday launched `host city logo' for Navi Mumbai, one of the venues for the FIFA-U17 World Cup to be held in India from October 6.The chief minister launched the logo here in the presence of Yuva Sena chief and Mumbai Football District Association president Aaditya Thackeray, and Vijay Patil, President of DY Patil Sports Academy.Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Javier Ceppi said, "It's great that Navi Mumbai has also launched its image for the World Cup. Nowthey can use the Host City Logo all around the city for promoting the event"."Chief Minister confirmed all his support and promised that the Maharashtra government will also heavily use this for promoting the event all around Mumbai and the state," he said.India will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the first time. The tournament begins on October 6 with games in Navi Mumbai and Delhi.