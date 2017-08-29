FIFA U17 World Cup: Tournament Director Javier Ceppi Slams Assam FA Secretary for 'Spreading Rumours'

In what could be seen as a major embarrassment for Assam Football Association, FIFA LOC Director Javier Ceppi was on Sunday seen having a heated argument with the secretary of the organization Ankur Dutta, in a video that has now gone viral.According to sources with knowledge of the incident, Ceppi overheard the official talking to the local media about the World Cup matches being shifted out of Guwahati and asking people not to buy tickets because of the last minute change.Ceppi had already raised concerns about the slow sale of tickets in the city and this angered him even more. During the verbal battle, Dutta said 'to hell with the World Cup' which didn't go down well with Ceppi, the official informed News18 Sports.Guwahati has got a bulk share of the matches, with the city being allotted 5 games along with a round-of-16 tie, a quarter-final and a semi-final.No further action has been taken over the altercation so far.The Chief Minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, unveiled the city logo for the tournament and termed the event as a great opportunity for the young population of the state."This is a big occasion for us, especially for the young population here, to be a venue for the FIFA U-17 World Cup. I am happy to unveil the Winner's Trophy because this particular World Cup will inspire the youngsters to play football, at a world stage," Sonowal said during the ceremony.Talking about the Guwahati Host City Logo, tournament director, LOC FIFA U-17 World Cup, Javier Ceppi had said, "We're very happy to launch the Guwahati Host City Logo. The state government has been very supportive of the World Cup from the beginning and once again, they have reiterated that through the Host City Logo, they will further promote the tournament in Assam and the rest of the northeast."