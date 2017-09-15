FIFA U17 World Cup: Tournament to Have Massive Impact on Football in India, Says Giggs

The upcoming FIFA U-17 World Cup, to be held in the country next month, could lead to a massive interest in football if the event gets good exposure in the Indian media, said Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs Friday."Well a lot of things have to be right, (like) exposure on TVs. The reporting of the event has to be good and it has to capture the imagination."I know cricket is the number one sport, but also there are a lot of football fans in India. If the exposure is there and people sit down with the families and watch it, thenit can have a massive effect," said Giggs.Giggs, who is in the country to play in the second season of Premier Futsal where he leads the Krystal Mumbai Warriors with the first match of the season slated to be played on Fridaybelieves that futsal can have the impact like T20 had on cricket in India as lesser number of players was required for the sport."I think it (futsal) is important because in India, speaking from my last visit, it is very hard to get full-size pitches. With futsal you don't need a lot of space and alsoyou don't need a lot of players," he explained.