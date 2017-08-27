Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, Live: Mayweather Wins by Technical Knock Out

Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather and mixed martial arts star McGregor were expected to touch gloves at around 9:00 pm (0400 GMT Sunday) before 20,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena.
The controversial 12-round showdown between two of the biggest names in their respective disciplines has captured the imagination of combat sports fans while drawing near universal derision by many in boxing as a farcical mismatch.
Mayweather, who retired unbeaten in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record, is widely expected to inflict a one-sided defeat on McGregor, a two-time world champion in MMA's Ultimate Fighting Championship who has never boxed professionally.
Veteran trainer Teddy Atlas predicted a rough night inside the ropes for McGregor.
"Would a ping-pong player have a chance of scoring a point against Roger Federer?" Atlas said.
"It's going to be like walking through a really bad neighbourhood late at night. McGregor's going to get mugged."
My depression and anxiety after a test #MayweathervMcgregor— benson (@bluke123) August 27, 2017
pic.twitter.com/GlkpOO0mxz
Connor #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/c3p1uMF800— Matthew Kick (@MatthewKick) August 27, 2017
McGregor receives another warning in the third round, he needs to be a bit careful here. Fighting a bit like MMA, Floyd still smiling but he is the one receiving the majority of the blows for now. Conor's weight advantage clearly good for him, you have to say he is winning the first three rounds here!
Great first round for @TheNotoriousMMA— Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) August 27, 2017
Round 2 is over, and McGrergor seems to be going for it right from the word go, in that excitement gets one at the back of the head, and the ref warns him. Mayweather seems to have been taken by surprised here. Mcgrergor looking comfortable and like he belongs to the ring. Mayweather also landing a few punches, but again the Irishman edges that round for me.
They said he wouldn't land...he did! #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/tCymhVonl4— Punch-Drunk Pauly (@punchdrunkpauly) August 27, 2017
HERE COMES #CONORMCGREGOR!!!! #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/QUX8Nq3j2o— UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017
And here comes #FloydMayweather!! #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/OgbkhBvs9h— UFC (@ufc) August 27, 2017
Floyd Mayweather wearing a ski mask bc he knows he just robbed us of millions of dollars #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/lruLD7BAUI— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 27, 2017
AND HERE WE GO LADIES AND GENTLEMAN! Anything is possible! #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/mhnHwrJpuM— Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) August 27, 2017
Just before the big fight with @holyfield #FlyodMcgregor 👊 pic.twitter.com/uH2rUz33Qu— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 27, 2017
Official Showtime Sports statement on the PPV issues. pic.twitter.com/iWOpSuxXMp— Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) August 27, 2017
-
24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka vs /overs /oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs