Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, Match Highlights: Mayweather Wins by Technical Knock Out

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor prepared for their money-spinning showdown on Saturday as Las Vegas crackled with anticipation for what is poised to become the richest fight in history.



Undefeated welterweight boxing world champion Mayweather and mixed martial arts star McGregor were expected to touch gloves at around 9:00 pm (0400 GMT Sunday) before 20,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena.



The controversial 12-round showdown between two of the biggest names in their respective disciplines has captured the imagination of combat sports fans while drawing near universal derision by many in boxing as a farcical mismatch.



Mayweather, who retired unbeaten in 2015 with a perfect 49-0 record, is widely expected to inflict a one-sided defeat on McGregor, a two-time world champion in MMA's Ultimate Fighting Championship who has never boxed professionally.



Veteran trainer Teddy Atlas predicted a rough night inside the ropes for McGregor.



"Would a ping-pong player have a chance of scoring a point against Roger Federer?" Atlas said.



"It's going to be like walking through a really bad neighbourhood late at night. McGregor's going to get mugged."

Aug 27, 2017 10:29 am (IST) Mayweather - speaks after the fight: “[Conor]’s a tough competitor - we gave the fans what they wanted to see “He’s a lot better than I thought he was ... he used different angles. But I was the better man ... It was our gameplan to take our time and take him out down the stretch.”

Aug 27, 2017 10:25 am (IST) It's all over here, we have a knockout here. McGregor clearly tiring out and the ref interfering there and he says its over. Both the fighters now hugging each other in the middle of the ring, but McGrergor fought his heart out. But in the end, Mayweather wins just as everyone predicted.

Aug 27, 2017 10:20 am (IST) Mayweather now just picking McGregor out at will, the Irishman looks totally exhausted. Remember he has never fought for so long, but this one might be over soon.

Aug 27, 2017 10:17 am (IST) McGregor is still able to move his feet, but his arms seem to be tiring out here. He still manages to land a few blows, but how will the judges see it? That being said, this is a very impressive boxing debut from Conor McGrergor!

Aug 27, 2017 10:13 am (IST) Mcgrergor's punches lacking the fizz now, Mayweather looks more dominant. But this is more than impressive from the Irishman. He wasn't expected to win by anyone but he is still fighting in round 7.

Aug 27, 2017 10:08 am (IST) Mayweather now edging ahead, another good round for the American. But McGrergor still looks calm, and he is not panicking in any way. Six rounds gone, and you have to say its three rounds each for now, but we will have to see how the judges think about it. McGrergor also starting to tire out now.

Aug 27, 2017 10:04 am (IST) Mayweather with a clear change in strategy now, he comes out attacking. He knows it will be difficult for him to get a knockout on Mcgrergor considering the weight factor. Landing with a good punch with 30 seconds left in the round. The American might have just edged this round as well.

Aug 27, 2017 10:03 am (IST) Mayweather connecting with a couple of big punches in round 4, McGrergor clearly looking a bit tired now. Has he given his all in the first 3 rounds? Mayweather edges this round, McGrergor will need to stay strong here.

Aug 27, 2017 9:59 am (IST) McGregor receives another warning in the third round, he needs to be a bit careful here. Fighting a bit like MMA, Floyd still smiling but he is the one receiving the majority of the blows for now. Conor's weight advantage clearly good for him, you have to say he is winning the first three rounds here!

Aug 27, 2017 9:54 am (IST) Round 2 is over, and McGrergor seems to be going for it right from the word go, in that excitement gets one at the back of the head, and the ref warns him. Mayweather seems to have been taken by surprised here. Mcgrergor looking comfortable and like he belongs to the ring. Mayweather also landing a few punches, but again the Irishman edges that round for me.

Aug 27, 2017 9:51 am (IST) Still a long way to go, but you have to say round 1 goes to the Irishman. He was brutal in round 1, can he continue with this for 11 more rounds?

Aug 27, 2017 9:50 am (IST) WOW! Absolutely sensational start here, the irishman is true to his word, and right from Round 1 he is on the attack, gets an uppercut on Mayweather. Mayweather absorbing some shots for now.

Aug 27, 2017 9:44 am (IST) Conor McGrergor has a 21-3 record in MMA and he gives an absolutely intimidating stare down the camera! Giving total goosebumps.

Aug 27, 2017 9:44 am (IST) Mayweather, who has a 49-0 record in professional boxing is announced. We are ready to rumble here!

Aug 27, 2017 9:39 am (IST) Floyd Mayweather wearing a ski mask bc he knows he just robbed us of millions of dollars #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/lruLD7BAUI — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 27, 2017

Aug 27, 2017 9:39 am (IST) Floyd Mayweather enters in a mask! The crowd jeering and cheering in equal measure, the American will be used to it though, crowd clearly in favour of the underdog McGrergor.

Aug 27, 2017 9:38 am (IST) Conor McGrergor is on his way to the ring, and he looks totally focussed, staring at the camera. Can he pull off the big upset?

Aug 27, 2017 9:34 am (IST) We are not far away now, both the anthems being played and the boxers will take centrestage anytime now.

Aug 27, 2017 9:32 am (IST) Our very own Vijender Singh is also among those in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena!

Aug 27, 2017 9:29 am (IST) Both the fighters will be competing in 8oz gloves, which is good for McGrergor, whose only chance of winning you have to say is by a knockout