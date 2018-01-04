GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Former Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes Signs Off, Hints at Private Retirement

Former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes has marked the end of his football career by closing down his social media accounts, hinting at a very private retirement.

AFP

Updated:January 4, 2018, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes Signs Off, Hints at Private Retirement
Image Credit: Getty Images
Former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes has marked the end of his football career by closing down his social media accounts, hinting at a very private retirement.

Valdes, who starred for Barcelona between 2002-2014 and last appeared for Middlesbrough in England seven months ago, pulled the plug on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.

"Thanks to everybody," wrote the 35-year-old on Twitter in his final post which was accompanied by a picture of a path.

Barcelona, with who he won three Champions League titles in 2006, 2009 and 2011, paid tribute to the 20-capped international after a career which also saw him win the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European titles, albeit as understudy to Iker Casillas.

"Thank-you Victor," wrote the club on their website which featured a video highlights reel of the goalkeeper who also played for Manchester United and Standard Liege.

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES