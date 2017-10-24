Former India Coach Flemming Takes Up NBA Role in the Country
Former India coach Scott Flemming has joined NBA India as head of basketball operations.
Representative Image (Credit: Getty Images)
Mumbai: Former India coach Scott Flemming has joined NBA India as head of basketball operations.
Flemming will oversee the leagues youth and elite basketball development initiatives in India, including the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA program, The NBA Academy India and NBA Basketball School, and will work with key stakeholders across the country.
Flemming was previously the head coach of the Crusaders Basketball team at the Northwest Nazarene University.
Flemming also served as India head coach November 2012 to May 2015 after spending two years as an assistant coach for the Texas Legends of the NBA G League, the NBAs official minor league.
Flemming has 25 years of collegiate coaching experience, including 20 seasons as head coach and athletic director at his alma mater, Mount Vernon Nazarene University (Ohio), where he won two national coach of the year awards and a Christian College National Championship.
"Scott Flemming is an exceptionally accomplished basketball coach, and his experience and knowledge of India's basketball landscape will help drive all of our efforts to continue to grow the game among Indian boys and girls, said NBA India managing director Yannick Colaco.
