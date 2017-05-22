X
Former MotoGP Champion Nicky Hayden Dies After Cycling Accident
Rome: American former MotoGP champion Nicky Hayden has died of severe brain damage five days after he was hit by a car while cycling in eastern Italy, Italian media reported on Monday.
The 35 year-old, who rode for the Red Bull Honda team, was taken to Cesena's Maurizio Bufalini hospital last Wednesday after being struck by a car while training on his bicycle along Italy's Adriatic Coast.
A spokeswoman for the hospital could not immediately confirm the reports, which were carried by La Repubblica, Il Mattino and Fatto Quotidiano newspaper websites, among others. She said a statement was expected later in the evening.
First Published: May 22, 2017, 10:07 PM IST
