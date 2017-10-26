Former NBA star Miller to visit India to promote Basketball

Former American basketball player and NBA star, Andre Miller will pay his first ever visit to India to promote the game in the country. "I'm looking forward to my first visit to India to see firsthand how the NBA has been developing basketball in the country," said the NBA star, who will also appear as a guest analyst on TV show 'Around The the Hoop'."I understand there's a lot of potential in India, and I'm excited to contribute to the growth of the sport," said Miller, who ranks ninth on the NBA's all-time assist leaders. Miller's itinerary also includes a visit NBA Basketball school in Delhi on October 30. NBA had launched its elite basketball training center at Jaypee Greens Integrated Sports complex in Delhi in the month of May.Sim Bhullar, Bruce Bowen, Muggsy Bogues, Chris Bosh, Swin Cash, Tamika Catchings, Seth Curry, Pau Gasol, Robert Horry, Dwight Howard, Robin Lopez, Brian Shaw, Shawn Marion, Jason Richardson and Kevin Durant are some of the players who have visited India since 2006. In fact, Durant was the first active NBA player to visit the facility in July this year.