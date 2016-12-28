New Delhi: Former Sports minister Ajay Maken has slammed the IOA's decision to appoint Commonwealth Games scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Chautala as lifetime presidents of the body.

Speaking to the media at a press conference, Maken requested current sports minister Vijay Goel to take strong actions against these appointments.

"There should be the pressure on IOA. All the members are related to political parties and I would like to urge them to take back the decision," the former sports minister said.

Maken warned the IOA that the body was suspended by the International Olympic Committee earlier due to Chautala's election as president in 2012 and the same could happen again.

He went on to say that these appointments will hurt India's image globally and urged leaders from all political parties and the ruling BJP government to take strict action against this move.

The 2010 Commonwealth Games scam accused Suresh Kalmadi was appointed the life president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Chautala, another corruption-tainted official, was also made the life president by the IOA.

Sources in the IOA told CNN-News18 that the selections were unanimous.

Apart from Maken, present sports minister Vijay Goel have also slammed the IOA's decision to appoint scam-tainted Kalmadi and Chautala.

“We are shocked at the resolution passed by the IOA to make Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents of IOA. This is totally unacceptable to us as both of them are facing serious corruption and criminal charges,” Goel said on Tuesday after IOA announced the decision.