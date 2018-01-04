GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Former Uruguay Captain Diego Forlan Signs for Kitchee Ahead of AFC Champions League

Former Uruguay and Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has signed for Hong Kong side Kitchee ahead of their appearance in the group stages of the Asian Champions League, the club announced on Thursday.

Reuters

Updated:January 4, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
Diego Forlan (Getty Images)
Forlan, who last played professionally in 2016 for Indian Super League side Mumbai City, will arrive in Hong Kong Wednesday and will be unveiled at an official press conference the following day.

The 38-year-old, who played 112 times for Uruguay and won the Golden Ball Award for the best player at the 2010 World Cup finals, finished as the top scorer in Spain's La Liga while with Villarreal in 2005 before going on to join Atletico Madrid.

Hong Kong champions Kitchee are appearing in the group stages of the Asian Champions League for the first time and their campaign will kick off on February 13.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
