Formula 1 Drivers Call New Monaco Kerbs Dangerous

Barcelona: Top drivers set to race in this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix expressed fears on Wednesday that new kerbs around the swimming pool complex section of the demanding city course could be dangerous.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean, who is head of the Grand Prix Drivers Association, and Mexican Sergio Perez both said the new kerb could cause airborne accidents.

"It looks like a take-off ramp," said Grosjean, of the Haas team. "If you clip your front wing, it could take it off because you’ve made a small mistake and it will fly you straight into the wall."

Force India driver Perez said: "I think the one we had before was big enough and if you hit it, it will send you to the wall... So, now, I think this (new) one will probably send you to the grandstand."

The new kerbs are part of a revised layout around the swimming pool, which also includes a revision of the speed bumps that follow in the sequence of corners leading to the Rascasse hairpin.