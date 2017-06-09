GET APP News18 APP
French Open 2017 Live Updates, Semi-Final: Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka

News18.com | June 9, 2017, 9:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

Catch all the live action of the French Open semi-final between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.

Preview:

World number one Andy Murray advanced to his fifth French Open semi-final by defeating Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 in the quarters.

Murray, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros last year, take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka for a spot in Sunday's final.

Meanwhile, Wawrinka became the oldest French Open semi-finalist in 32 years when he brushed aside Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the last eight.

The 32-year-old is the oldest man to make the last four at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985.

Jun 9, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

That's it then! Stan Wawrinka defeats Andy Murray to book a place in the final.


Jun 9, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)

The score reads 5-1 now and Andy Murray will serve now to stay in this match. Stan Wawrinka comfortably in the driving seat.


Jun 9, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)

4-0 to Wawrinka now in the decider and he is moving all guns blazing towards sealing a place in the final of the competiton.


Jun 9, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)

Wawrinka breaks Murray's serve twice early on in the fifth set to take control of the match. The Swiss now leads 3-0 in this blockbuster semi-final in the decider.


Jun 9, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Set: Wawrinka wins the fouth set to force the match into the decider. Epic final set awaits in Paris at the French Open 2017 semi-final between these two heavyweights.


Jun 9, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)

Stan Wawrinka leads the tiebreaker 4-2 now. Looks like we are heading into the deciding set.


Jun 9, 2017 8:28 pm (IST)

We are into the tie breaker in the fourth set and if Murray nicks it he will progress into the final. If Wawrinka wins it, we will a deciding fifth set.


Jun 9, 2017 8:26 pm (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)

SET: Andy Murray once again turns the match on it's head as he takes the third set to lead the match 2-1.While Wawrinka has really fought hard in this clash, it is Murray who is hitting all the telling shots at the right moment.


Jun 9, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)

Another unforced error from Wawrinka and Andy Murray has managed to bring parity in the third set. After going down 3-0, noone thought Murray would be able to turn around the set and make it 4-4. This is why Murray is the number one player in the world at the moment.


Jun 9, 2017 7:05 pm (IST)

It is getting increasingly difficult for Murray to hold onto his serve as Wawrinka breaks yet again. The Swiss leads the third set 4-3 and will serve now.


Jun 9, 2017 6:59 pm (IST)

Wawrinka race away to a 3-0 lead in the third set. He broke Murray's serve once and was romping away to a huge lead in the set. However, Murray cut short his lead in stunning fashion by first holding his serve to make it 3-1. And then he broke Wawrinka's serve to make it 3-2.


Jun 9, 2017 6:38 pm (IST)

SET: Wawrinka hits back and takes the second set 6-3. The Swiss dominated the world number one and held onto to his serve in the final game and took the set.


Jun 9, 2017 6:23 pm (IST)

Stan Wawrinka finally manages to break Murray's serve and take a 4-3 lead in the second set. Crucial moment in the match for the Swiss.
 


Jun 9, 2017 6:18 pm (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)

Murray continues his good baseline play and take a 2-1 lead in the second set. But in the next game, Wawrinka gets the better of his Britain counterpart to level the score at 2-2.


Jun 9, 2017 5:57 pm (IST)

The second set has also started in the same vein as the first. Both players have won one game each off their respective serves. However, Murray is looking like a man on a mission and is starting to form a vice like grip on the match.


Jun 9, 2017 5:45 pm (IST)

SET: Wawrinka was is full control of the point but Murray lobbed the ball over his head and when Wawrinka returned it, the Brit hit a brilliant cross court shot which wasn't dealt with by the Swiss. Murray takes the first set 7-6. It has to be said that Wawrinka let it slip in between his hands.


Jun 9, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)

An unforced error from Murray ties the tiebreaker at 5-5. It seems that none of these two players want to win the first set.


Jun 9, 2017 5:32 pm (IST)

We are into the tiebreaker now as the first set is locked at 6-6. Wawinka should have closed the set earlier when he was leading a t 5-3 but he let his lead slip away and Murray is right back into the match.


Jun 9, 2017 5:22 pm (IST)

Murray now makes it 5-5 to storm right back into the match. These two players are going at it hammer and tongs at the moment.


Jun 9, 2017 5:17 pm (IST)

Break: Murray hits back straightaway to break Wawrinka's serve and cut his lead to 5-4. Murray will now serve to equalise in the set.


Jun 9, 2017 5:12 pm (IST)

Break: Wawrinka finally manages to break Murray's serve and takes a 5-3 lead. This is Wawrinka's set to lose as he serves for the set now.


Jun 9, 2017 5:08 pm (IST)

Another deuce off the serve of Andy Murray. In the first set, Wawrinka has come really close in breaking Murray's serve multiple times but the World Number 1 has held on.


Jun 9, 2017 4:57 pm (IST)

The players are keeping their respective serves comfortably at the moment and the match is currently locked at 3 games a piece in the first set.


Jun 9, 2017 4:50 pm (IST)

Murray survives a deuce on his serve and battles it out to make it 2-2 in the first set.


Jun 9, 2017 4:45 pm (IST)

Wawrinka survives and take a 2-1 lead in the first set. The 2015 champions has looked so far in the match. Murray looked a bit nervy early on but now has a grip on the match.


Jun 9, 2017 4:43 pm (IST)

Break point for Murray as he executes a brilliant drop shot at the net to and Wawrinka was still at the baseline and couldn't reach in time.


Jun 9, 2017 4:40 pm (IST)

Murray produces a brilliant baseline play in the second game and makes it 1-1 in the set. This should be the order of the match as both these players have looked comfortable this season on clay and have relied on their baseline play.


Jun 9, 2017 4:37 pm (IST)

Wawrinka breezes away in the first game to and wins it comfortably to take a 1-0 lead in the set. Murray fails to win even a single point in the opening game of the match.


Jun 9, 2017 4:32 pm (IST)

The last time these two heavyweights clashed was in the ATP 2016 final, where Murray edged out Wawrinka in straight sets.


Jun 9, 2017 4:30 pm (IST)

The two player are out on the court and we are about to witness a thrilling encounter between these two superstars. World Number 1 Andy Murray vs World Number 3 Stan Wawrinka for a place in the final.


Jun 9, 2017 4:14 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster French Open semi-final clash between  Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka in Paris.


