French Open 2017 Live Updates, Semi-Final: Andy Murray vs Stan Wawrinka

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the French Open semi-final between Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka through our live blog.
Preview:
World number one Andy Murray advanced to his fifth French Open semi-final by defeating Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/0), 6-1 in the quarters.
Murray, who was runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros last year, take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka for a spot in Sunday's final.
Meanwhile, Wawrinka became the oldest French Open semi-finalist in 32 years when he brushed aside Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 in the last eight.
The 32-year-old is the oldest man to make the last four at Roland Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985.
Mind games.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/XzFY3WpgHu— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
👏🏻 @stanwawrinka remporte le chef d'oeuvre !— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
🎾 6/7(6), 6/3, 5/7, 7/6(3), 6/1
⏱ Le match le + long de #RG17
👉🏻 https://t.co/WOJjhnxMSV pic.twitter.com/D4bOnOGdMX
Break d'entrée (de set) pour Stan Wawrinka #RG17 pic.twitter.com/BlS6JGcuAp— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
Wawrinka fires off a forehand return winner to clinch the 4th set, and send this first men's semifinal to a decider.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
Who you got? #RG17 pic.twitter.com/Eho7OzyfMT
How. Did. He. Do. This?— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
Any explanations welcome, @stanwawrinka...#RG17 pic.twitter.com/73yfQltx7B
C'MON— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
Murray wins 60 minute 3rd set 7-5. Can he close out Wawrinka in four, or will this semifinal go the distance? #RG17 pic.twitter.com/Xjen94Swyb
Spotted in a sea of chapeaux: A Stanimal ready to pounce.— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
The former champ gets his 3rd break of the match to win the 2nd set 6-3. #RG17 pic.twitter.com/6EWkLQ2fdY
Stanimal starting to take control, breaks Murray at love for a *4-3 lead in the 2nd.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/HDe1QYeVsc— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
Quand la balle firte souvent avec les lignes...— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
🎾 @stanwawrinka vs @andy_murray
👉 6/7, 2/2... Spectacle en cours 🍿#RG17 pic.twitter.com/LHN3sd91s5
🤜— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
A missed return from Wawrinka gives Murray the opener 7-6(6) after 68 minutes of play. Settle in, this could be a looong one.#RG17 pic.twitter.com/8rk5E6p20d
Look Mum! We're on TV!@andy_murray & @stanwawrinka in good spirits! #RG17 pic.twitter.com/3qaiVYXBE8— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
"I played one of my best clay court matches that day to get the win. I need to do the same."— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
Can Murray repeat last year's SF performance? pic.twitter.com/HE8VFfkMed
Wawrinka ready to battle Murray: "Motivation is high. Doesn't change that we played last yr & that I lost against him. It's a new match." pic.twitter.com/g4EeWgOYDr— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
[1] Murray vs. [3] Wawrinka— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2017
It will be a SF face-off between two familiar foes. What can we expect? MORE: https://t.co/lBgqpEvrvZ #RG17 pic.twitter.com/62iaUJuw3e
