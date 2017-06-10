French Open 2017, Jelena Ostapenko vs Simona Halep As It Happened

Event Highlights
Catch all the live action of the French Open 2017 women's final between Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko through our live blog.
Preview:
Simona Halep is targeting the world number one ranking in Saturday's French Open final but fast-rising Latvian upstart Jelena Ostapenko threatens to crash the Romanian's party as a first-time major champion will be crowned.
Halep marked herself out as a favourite for the title at Roland Garros after winning in Madrid and finishing runner-up in Rome, but a tumble in the Italian Open final left her with ankle ligament damage and cast doubt over whether she would play in Paris.
The 25-year-old has since dismissed concerns over her fitness and finds herself one win away from a memorable maiden Slam title triumph that would also see her supplant Angelique Kerber at the top.
-
10 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies AFG vs WI 212/650.0 overs 149/1044.4 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 63 runs
-
09 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy NZ vs BAN 265/850.0 overs 268/547.2 oversBangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
-
08 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy IND vs SL 321/650.0 overs 322/348.4 oversSri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
-
07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy SA vs PAK 219/850.0 overs 119/327.0 oversPakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy ENG vs NZ 310/1049.3 overs 223/1044.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 87 runs